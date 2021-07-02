5 Hamptons Homes Perfect for Pool Parties

Anyone can schlep out to the beach on the LIRR –– or, for those brave enough to drive, the Long Island Expressway. Or, you could avoid the screaming toddlers and commoners of the beach and simply admire the water from your own private pool in the Hamptons.

From family get-togethers to decadent afterparties, our editorial team has sized up the best homes for every type of pool party.

Check out our picks below for your new hamlet out east.

$8.9 million | 8 BR, 11 BA | Bridgehampton

$3.2 million | 5 BR, 5 BA | Water Mill

Looking for a backdrop for summer fundraising galas? 164 Trelawney Road screams “old money” with a touch of Tuscan architecture. Watch your guests’ jaws drop as they take in the lush lake views from the patio, pool and gazebo. On rainy days, fear not –– you can still trade gossip throughout the home’s airy first floor and drink wine from the basement brick cellar.

$5 million | 6 BR, 6.5 BA | Easthampton

Pour your bitcoin winnings into 210 Roses Grove Road . Now that Cuomo has signed off on ragers , host your guests at the home’s outdoor pool and stone patio. In the daylight hours, enjoy the interior’s high, wood-paneled ceilings. Keep the party going at night, as the back yard is outfitted with ample lighting. Don’t be afraid to go too hard –– but if you do, just sweat out the previous night’s debauchery at the in-home sauna.

$7.5 million | 7 BR, 11 BA | Easthampton

For 5 acres of rustic elegance, look no further than 70 Hands Creek Road . This French-style villa includes a front courtyard with a three-tiered fountain and a small backyard pond — perfect for Pinterest-worthy bridesmaids pictures. And if you find yourself needing to escape the wedding drama, luxuriate in the clawfoot bathtub while your guests enjoy the oasis-like heated pool.

$13.7 million | 6 BR, 7 BA | Montauk

F. Scott Fitzgerald may not have had a kidney-shaped pool at his North Shore home, but this Easthampton party house does. Complete with a hot tub, gazebo and sprawling patio space, 13 North Bay Lane is the perfect place to throw a Gatsby-esque summer bash while the kids are away at camp. Sip a margarita while you take a dip in the pool and admire the ocean, or make your way down to the wine cellar for a bottle of something a little more expensive. Glistening gold details throughout the bathrooms add to the art deco-y vibe, as does the luxurious study for the obligatory 10 a.m. Monday Zoom call.