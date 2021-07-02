Open Menu

Big push by preservationists saves Wainscott’s “Little House”

Mansion contractor will reconstruct century-old home, which had faced demolition

Tri-State /
Jul.July 02, 2021 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Wainscott’s “Little House” (Google Maps)

Wainscott’s “Little House” (Google Maps)

Wainscott’s “Little House” has been carefully dismantled after a successful push from preservationists to save the 100-year-old shack.

The 400-square-foot structure sat on a piece of land once used as farmland by the Strong family, according to the Southampton Press, which first reported the news.

The family housed migrant farm workers there, but the house has been unoccupied for several decades.

The parcel — technically in the Town of East Hampton — was recently sold and the so-named Little House was to be demolished to make way for a new mansion.

Preservationists wanted it saved as a relic of the East End’s agrarian past.

The property’s new owners cooperated and their contractor Michael Davis Construction volunteered to dismantle the home and store it until a new spot can be found. [SP] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentEast HamptonThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    5 Hamptons Homes Perfect for Pool Parties
    5 pool party–ready homes in the Hamptons
    5 pool party–ready homes in the Hamptons
    Chris Burch and the 6.9 acre property (Getty, Out East)
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    In the Hamptons, retailers are struggling to fill job openings as housing costs soar and the shortage of affordable rental properties persists. (iStock)
    Hamptons retailers struggle to fill job openings as housing cost soars
    Hamptons retailers struggle to fill job openings as housing cost soars
    75 Main in Southampton and John Catsimatidis (75Main, Getty)
    Squid pro quo: Hamptonites offer cash, lavish gifts for dinner reservations
    Squid pro quo: Hamptonites offer cash, lavish gifts for dinner reservations
    Alchemy ABR’s Kenneth Horn and Brian Ray, Cain's Jonathan Goldstein and Calvary Baptist Church (Google Maps, Getty)
    Alchemy-ABR nabs $250M loan for spec office tower project
    Alchemy-ABR nabs $250M loan for spec office tower project
    Brookfield Properties CEO Brian Kingston and New York City’s Housing Commissioner Louise Carroll (Brookfield, NYC Housing Preservation & Development)
    Brookfield suit aims to crack the code of 421a
    Brookfield suit aims to crack the code of 421a
    From left: Parkway Hospital in Forest Hills, Top Rock Holdings’ Uri Mermelstein, Joseph Yushuvayev, Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen and SYU Properties’ Josif Elishayev (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Parkway Hospital buyers land bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital
    Parkway Hospital buyers land bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.