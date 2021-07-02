Open Menu

BREAKING: North Miami Beach condo tower ordered evacuated months after engineer deems structure unsafe

City is auditing buildings following deadly Surfside collapse

Miami /
Jul.July 02, 2021 09:31 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Crestview Towers Condo in North Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

More than 300 residents of a North Miami Beach condominium were evacuated late Friday, months after an inspection report determined the building was structurally unsafe.

The move came hours after Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she signed an order for the portion of the Champlain Towers South that did not collapse to be demolished. No timeframe was given. Levine Cava assured families of the missing during a press conference that the demolition will not interfere with ongoing search and rescue efforts.

North Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County and other municipalities have been auditing older buildings over four or five stories following the deadly Surfside condo collapse more than a week ago.

The Surfside death toll now stands at 22, after search and rescue crews recovered two more victims from the cave-in of the Champlain Towers South at 8777 Collins Avenue. More than 100 remain missing as search and rescue crews continue to comb through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors.

North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur Sorey III ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers Condominium at 2025 Northeast 164th Street closed, and said residents must leave immediately. The order followed a recertification report dated Jan. 11 that was submitted to the city Friday afternoon. In the report, an engineer for the condo association deemed the 10-story building structurally unsafe and electrically unsafe, according to NBC Miami.

Separately, tied to Levine Cava’s order to demolish the remaining Champlain Towers South, a county attorney filed a motion Friday in ongoing litigation over the collapse, requesting the receiver’s approval for the demolition. So far, five lawsuits have been filed against the condo association and, in some cases, others.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman shot down the request at an emergency Zoom hearing Friday evening, saying the county is in its full right to condemn and tear down the remaining building without a court order. Hanzman said that if he were to require the receiver’s approval, it could potentially interfere with insurance claims Champlain Towers South’s insurers will pay to survivors and families of the deceased.

Hanzman has appointed attorney Michael Goldberg as receiver to take financial and other decisions on behalf of the Champlain condo association. He allowed Goldberg to disburse up to $10,000 in insurance funds for new housing to each surviving family. Another $2,000 could be given to relatives of the deceased for funeral expenses and related costs.

These are preliminary disbursements from an $18 million liability insurance line. The building also has another $30 million Gear American Insurance policy for the physical structure.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Miami-Dade CountyNorth Miami BeachSurfside condo collapse

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Surfside at a memorial for people lost since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Judge OKs insurance disbursements to victims of fatal Surfside condo collapse
    Judge OKs insurance disbursements to victims of fatal Surfside condo collapse
    An aerial after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Surfside officials focused on turtle disruption, overgrown hedges in years leading to deadly collapse
    Surfside officials focused on turtle disruption, overgrown hedges in years leading to deadly collapse
    Champlain Towers South exposed and deteriorated rebar (Getty)
    Surfside condo “a time bomb:” Survivor’s lawsuit cites falling concrete, cracks and standing seawater in garage
    Surfside condo “a time bomb:” Survivor’s lawsuit cites falling concrete, cracks and standing seawater in garage
    Champlain Towers South (Getty)
    Champlain Towers South carried a $5M policy, insurers gear up for legal claims
    Champlain Towers South carried a $5M policy, insurers gear up for legal claims
    Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava and State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle (Getty)
    State attorney’s office plans grand jury investigation into cause of Surfside collapse
    State attorney’s office plans grand jury investigation into cause of Surfside collapse
    The partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Surfside condo president’s April letter warned of more repairs required
    Surfside condo president’s April letter warned of more repairs required
    From left to right: Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber, Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami mayor Francis Suarez and Surfside mayor Charles Burkett (Getty)
    County, cities rush to inspect older buildings in wake of Surfside collapse
    County, cities rush to inspect older buildings in wake of Surfside collapse
    An ex-Surfside building official who was emailed a report about the Champlain Towers’ structural damage told residents the building was in good condition in 2018 (Getty)
    Emails, condo meeting minutes show Surfside official turned a blind eye to structural issues
    Emails, condo meeting minutes show Surfside official turned a blind eye to structural issues
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.