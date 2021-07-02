Madonna looks to be gearing up to lay down tracks at her sprawling Bridgehampton estate.

The Queen of Pop hired designer-builder Jeffrey Collé to add a recording studio to the 58-acre property, according to the New York Post.

The estate has a two-story, eight-bedroom mansion by Farrell Building Company. It was completed in 2015. The property also includes a horse farm.

The 58-year-old star also bought a Los Angeles mansion from musician The Weeknd in April, dropping $19 million for the 12,500-square-foot home.

[NYP] —Dennis Lynch

