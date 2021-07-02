Open Menu

Madonna gets into the groove at her 58-acre Bridgehampton estate

Queen of Pop hired designer to add a recording studio to property

Jul.July 02, 2021 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Madonna and her Bridgehampton estate (Getty, Google Maps)

Madonna looks to be gearing up to lay down tracks at her sprawling Bridgehampton estate.

The Queen of Pop hired designer-builder Jeffrey Collé to add a recording studio to the 58-acre property, according to the New York Post.

The estate has a two-story, eight-bedroom mansion by Farrell Building Company. It was completed in 2015. The property also includes a horse farm.

The 58-year-old star also bought a Los Angeles mansion from musician The Weeknd in April, dropping $19 million for the 12,500-square-foot home.

[NYP] —Dennis Lynch




