Open Menu

Single-family data startup Entera raises $32M

Goldman Sachs Asset Management leads funding round

National /
Jul.July 02, 2021 10:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Entera CEO Martin Kay (Entera, iStock)

Entera CEO Martin Kay (Entera, iStock)

A data startup that helps investors buy single-family homes got $32 million in backing led by Goldman Sachs.

Entera, founded by CEO Martin Kay, develops software that lets investors analyze property records to find homes that match their purchase criteria. Its clients include single-family-rental giant Invitation Homes. Entera’s software has helped buyers acquire about $1 billion worth of properties since it launched in 2018, Bloomberg News reported.

“We’ve had insatiable demand from our customers, who want to spend a whole bunch of money,” Kay told the publication. “We are trying to build everything we need to service existing customers and continue to grow.”

Read more

Goldman’s investment arm, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, led the funding round, which included Bullpen Capital, Craft Ventures and Valuestream Ventures, according to Bloomberg.

Until recently, institutional investors stayed away from single-family homes because they were difficult to acquire and costly to manage. But the foreclosure crisis during the Great Recession changed the equation, providing investors with cheaper options. The emergence of big data companies such as Entera is further advancing the single-family investing trend.

Goldman is backing Entera because its software allows investors to choose homes to buy and to complete transactions, said Paul Pate, a vice president in the growth equity business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in an email to the outlet.

“As a result, Entera is both a beneficiary and an enabler of the growing single-family rental asset class,” he said.

[Bloomberg News] — Akiko Matsuda




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    goldman sachsRental Marketsingle-family rental

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh (Getty)
    Supreme Court declines to lift CDC eviction ban
    Supreme Court declines to lift CDC eviction ban
    Rezi CEO Sean MItchell (Rezi, iStock)
    Rental platform Rezi expands into Miami
    Rental platform Rezi expands into Miami
    KKR CEOs George R. Roberts and Henry Kravis with My Community Homes CEO Marcos Egipciaco (Linkedin, iStock)
    Another investment firm dips into single-family rentals
    Another investment firm dips into single-family rentals
    From left: RGB chair David Reiss, tenant board member Leah Goodridge and RSA's Joe Strasburg
    Rent board grants six-month rent freeze, then 1.5% hike
    Rent board grants six-month rent freeze, then 1.5% hike
    Kairos’ founder Ankur Jain (Getty)
    Startup charts a (long) path toward homeownership
    Startup charts a (long) path toward homeownership
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    NY flooded with nearly 100K rent relief applications in two weeks
    NY flooded with nearly 100K rent relief applications in two weeks
    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Amazon's Jeff Bezos are backing the startup (Getty, Arrived)
    Bezos-backed Arrived Homes is latest startup to expand real estate investment
    Bezos-backed Arrived Homes is latest startup to expand real estate investment
    (Getty)
    Housing rush: In-person school adds fire to rapidly heating market
    Housing rush: In-person school adds fire to rapidly heating market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.