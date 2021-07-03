Open Menu

Jeffrey Epstein’s 8K-acre New Mexico ranch hits market

$28M listing follows sales of convicted sex offender’s Palm Beach and UES mansions

National Weekend Edition /
Jul.July 03, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Santa Fe Zorro Ranch (Sotheby's International Realty)

The Santa Fe Zorro Ranch (Sotheby’s International Realty)

A massive New Mexico ranch that had belonged to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is hitting the market for $27.5 million.

The 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch outside Santa Fe includes several homes and a private airstrip, according to the Wall Street Journal. The main house spans 30,000 square feet.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. Earlier this year two other properties Epstein had owned were sold. Proceeds from the New Mexico sale — along with the others — will go to his estate “to compensate claimants, tax authorities, and creditors,” according to listing agency Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

In March, developer Todd Glaser bought Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for $18.5 million and immediately began a plan to demolish it and build a spec home.

Also in March, an Upper East Side townhouse that had once belonged to Epstein went into contract for around $50 million. The home at 9 East 71st Street was originally listed for around $88 million before a price cut dropped it to $65 million in January.

Epstein bought the New Mexico property in 1993. It comprises mostly private land as well as 423 acres of land leased from the Bureau of Land Management. It previously included another 1,000 acres of federal grazing land, but New Mexico’s commissioner of public lands recently canceled that lease.

Epstein constructed several other buildings on the property, along with an airstrip, which has a hangar and a helipad. One part of the ranch, known as “Ranch Central,” includes one home that partially predates Epstein as well as a greenhouse, firehouse, barn, garage, and equestrian facilities.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Jeffrey EpsteinLuxury ListingsRanches

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Montana property with director Robert Redford and star Brad Pitt. (Getty, Swan Land Company)
    “A River Runs Through It” Montana ranch lists for $136M
    “A River Runs Through It” Montana ranch lists for $136M
    David Walentas and 199 Coopers Neck Lane (Getty, Tim Davis)
    Developer David Walentas lists Hamptons mansion for $35M
    Developer David Walentas lists Hamptons mansion for $35M
    The property at 358 El Brillo Way, Todd Michael Glaser, Jeffrey Epstein (Google Maps, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion is being demolished
    Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion is being demolished
    Meryl Streep and 19 West 12th Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Meryl Streep’s former West Village home sells for half of original ask
    Meryl Streep’s former West Village home sells for half of original ask
    Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Daffey with 9 East 71st Street (Getty)
    Former Goldman exec behind Epstein townhouse buy: report
    Former Goldman exec behind Epstein townhouse buy: report
    Jeffrey Epstein and 358 El Brillo Way (Getty, Corcoran Group)
    Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house sells for $19M
    Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house sells for $19M
    Jimmy Fallon and Nanvy Juvonen with their penthouse at 34 Gramercy Park East (Photos via Getty/Sotheby's Jeremy V. Stein and Debbie Korb)
    Jimmy Fallon lists Gramercy Park penthouse for $15M
    Jimmy Fallon lists Gramercy Park penthouse for $15M
    Auckland, New Zealand and Shenzhen, China (iStock)
    Global luxury home sale prices nudged up in 2020
    Global luxury home sale prices nudged up in 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.