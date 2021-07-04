Open Menu

Sales launch for condos aboard 700-foot superyacht

World’s largest private vessel will include 39 residences, with a course TBD

National Weekend Edition /
Jul.July 04, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Somnio Superyachts

(Somnio Superyachts

Is the 721-foot Somnio a superyacht or a cruise liner? Either way, condo sales have launched for the under-construction floating tower, and they’re going to cost a boatload.

Prices for the 39 units aboard the ultra-luxury vessel start at about $11 million, according to the Financial Times. Somnio, which will be the world’s largest superyacht, is scheduled for a 2024 launch.

The nearly $600 million project is being led by Carl Le Souef, founder of the skincare company Private Formula International. He also founded sustainable technology company Somnio Global.

Unit details were not released, but condo owners will have access to a 10,000-bottle wine cellar and other amenities similar to a luxury hotel or residence.

Somnio also offers “the intimacy of a private yacht alongside the chance to network in a vibrant community of like-minded owners,” its backers said, according to the report. It will be 131 feet longer than the current largest superyacht, Abu Dhabi royal family’s Azzam.

Private yacht sales hit an all-time high in May with 68 transactions after plummeting during the depths of the pandemic.

Marketing materials call Somnio the world’s first “yacht liner,” although the lead on the Somnio project, Captain Erik Bredhe, also worked on a condo-style cruise ship project called The World.

Unit owners will collectively decide on an annual itinerary for the ship. Marketing materials gave some possibilities, which include “a week in New York [and] expeditions in Antarctica.”

[FT] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The 1803 mansion surrounded by marshlands (Kiawah Island Real Estate)
    Kiawah Island plantation sells for $20.5M, breaking Charleston-area record
    Kiawah Island plantation sells for $20.5M, breaking Charleston-area record
    ONE100 at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai (Image courtesy of Sotheby's)
    Dubai’s priciest homes are selling at their fastest pace since 2015
    Dubai’s priciest homes are selling at their fastest pace since 2015
    L&L Holding's David Levinson and 11 East 69th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Upper East Side townhouse sells for $53.5M
    Upper East Side townhouse sells for $53.5M
    Patina Miller and husband David Mars with their Central Park house (Getty, Serhant)
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Chris Burch and the 6.9 acre property (Getty, Out East)
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    The $5.3 million Brooklyn Heights house (Compass)
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    67 Vestry and 130 William Street (67 Vestry, 130 William)
    Two penthouses set records for Tribeca, FiDi last week
    Two penthouses set records for Tribeca, FiDi last week
    20 East End Avenue (StreetEasy, 20EastEnd)
    Upper East Side penthouse sells for $30M
    Upper East Side penthouse sells for $30M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.