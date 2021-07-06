Open Menu

Former Goldman Sachs partner lists Upper East Side townhouse for $80M

7-floor, 15K-sq-ft mansion would set a Manhattan record; it last sold for $42M in 2012

New York
Jul.July 06, 2021 09:20 AM
TRD Staff
973 Fifth Avenue and David Leuschen (Google Maps, Riverstone Holdings)

This Upper East Side townhouse is poised to break a two-year-old record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Manhattan — if it fetches its asking price.

A former Goldman Sachs partner listed his 15,000-sq-ft mansion at 973 Fifth Avenue for $80 million, Bloomberg reported.

With nine bedrooms spread across seven floors, the 115-year-old home sits at the corner of 79th Street, directly across from Central Park.

An entity tied to David Leuschen, a former partner at Goldman Sachs who oversaw the bank’s global energy and power group, owns the home. He is the co-founder of energy investment firm Riverstone Holdings.

Leuschen bought the townhouse in 2012 for $42 million, according to Bloomberg, citing property records. Corcoran’s Leighton Candler has the listing.

Read more

If sold for the listing price, the home would be the priciest home sale in Manhattan, breaking a record set in 2019 by the $77 million sale of financier Phillip Falcone’s townhouse at 14-16 East 67th Street in 2019.

The listing comes just a week after real-estate investor David Levinson, chairman and CEO of L&L Holding, closed on the sale of his Upper East Side row house at 11 East 69th Street for $53.5 million. That is the most expensive sale of 2021 thus far, surpassing Jeffrey Epstein’s former Upper East Side townhouse, which went for $51 million to a former Goldman Sachs executive.

[Bloomberg] — Keith Larsen

