This Upper East Side townhouse is poised to break a two-year-old record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Manhattan — if it fetches its asking price.

A former Goldman Sachs partner listed his 15,000-sq-ft mansion at 973 Fifth Avenue for $80 million, Bloomberg reported.

With nine bedrooms spread across seven floors, the 115-year-old home sits at the corner of 79th Street, directly across from Central Park.

An entity tied to David Leuschen, a former partner at Goldman Sachs who oversaw the bank’s global energy and power group, owns the home. He is the co-founder of energy investment firm Riverstone Holdings.

Leuschen bought the townhouse in 2012 for $42 million, according to Bloomberg, citing property records. Corcoran’s Leighton Candler has the listing.

If sold for the listing price, the home would be the priciest home sale in Manhattan, breaking a record set in 2019 by the $77 million sale of financier Phillip Falcone’s townhouse at 14-16 East 67th Street in 2019.

The listing comes just a week after real-estate investor David Levinson, chairman and CEO of L&L Holding, closed on the sale of his Upper East Side row house at 11 East 69th Street for $53.5 million. That is the most expensive sale of 2021 thus far, surpassing Jeffrey Epstein’s former Upper East Side townhouse, which went for $51 million to a former Goldman Sachs executive.

