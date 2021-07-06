Open Menu

Manhattan luxury home market braces for dog days

Pace of high-priced contracts kept up, but dollar volume his five-month low

New York /
Jul.July 06, 2021 02:32 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
21 East 61st Street and 200 Amsterdam Avenue (Photos via Extell, 200 Amsterdam)

21 East 61st Street and 200 Amsterdam Avenue (Photos via Extell, 200 Amsterdam)

Summer is officially here and along with it a likely slowdown in the Manhattan luxury home market.

Though the number of such contracts inked last week remained a healthy 33, the dollar volume dropped to the lowest total since the final week of January, according to the Olshan Report, which tracks contracts for homes in the borough asking $4 million or more.

The asking prices of those homes totaled just over $237 million, barely above the $235 million for 27 properties in the final week of January.

Of last week’s 33 transactions, 19 were condos but only six of the sellers were developers, a change from recent weeks where developers were responsible for the majority of condo sales.

Read more

Donna Olshan, the report’s author, called that “a telltale sign of summer.” Though the number of contracts maintained its “remarkable, astonishing” run, she said, Olshan expects to see prices of contracts fall as many of the year’s most desirable properties have already been spoken for.

Sales have picked up in recent months compared to a year ago, when pandemic restrictions crushed the city. Closed Manhattan condo and co-ops sales during the last three months increased by 40 percent year-over-year, according to Douglas Elliman’s second quarter report.

“As we chew through the inventory, the numbers are going to slip,” she predicted.

Last week’s most expensive home to go into contract was a 3,582-square-foot co-op at 21 East 61st Street. The three-bedroom pad features a library, Central Park views and 1,100 square feet of outdoor space. It was last asking $15.5 million, though the owner had paid $21.6 million in 2015.

The second priciest was a condo at 200 Amsterdam Avenue asking $14 million. The four-bedroom apartment spans 3,188 square feet and boasts a 326-square-foot terrace.

The average discount from the original to the final asking price was 5 percent, down from 8 percent the week before.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real EstateManhattan Condo MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    973 Fifth Avenue and David Leuschen (Google Maps, Riverstone Holdings)
    Former Goldman Sachs partner lists Upper East Side townhouse for $80M
    Former Goldman Sachs partner lists Upper East Side townhouse for $80M
    (Somnio Superyachts
    Sales launch for condos aboard 700-foot superyacht
    Sales launch for condos aboard 700-foot superyacht
    The 1803 mansion surrounded by marshlands (Kiawah Island Real Estate)
    Kiawah Island plantation sells for $20.5M, breaking Charleston-area record
    Kiawah Island plantation sells for $20.5M, breaking Charleston-area record
    ONE100 at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai (Image courtesy of Sotheby's)
    Dubai’s priciest homes are selling at their fastest pace since 2015
    Dubai’s priciest homes are selling at their fastest pace since 2015
    5 Hamptons Homes Perfect for Pool Parties
    5 pool party–ready homes in the Hamptons
    5 pool party–ready homes in the Hamptons
    NAR president Charlie Oppler and The Justice Department Attorney General Merrick B. Garland (Getty, NAR)
    DOJ pulls out of NAR antitrust settlement to pursue further investigation
    DOJ pulls out of NAR antitrust settlement to pursue further investigation
    The Westchester law requires board members to undergo fair housing training for two hours every two years. (iStock)
    Campaign against co-op discrimination notches win in Westchester
    Campaign against co-op discrimination notches win in Westchester
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Buyers return to Manhattan co-ops and condos with a vengeance
    Buyers return to Manhattan co-ops and condos with a vengeance
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.