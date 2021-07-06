Open Menu

Mystery buyer drops $16M on historic UES brownstone

Sale comes amid signs of a slowdown in Manhattan’s luxury housing market

New York /
Jul.July 06, 2021 05:04 PM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones
11 East 93rd Street (Google Maps, Reza Nouranian Design)

11 East 93rd Street (Google Maps, Reza Nouranian Design)

Andrew Rifkin of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners has sold his Upper East Side brownstone for $16 million dollars, public records show.

The buyer, whose identity remains a mystery, was represented by Matthew Saenger of Green Square Capital Advisors.

The 5,700-square-foot townhouse at 11 East 93rd Street sits in the Carnegie Hill Historic District, an enclave of landmarked buildings along the eastern border of Central Park. Built by architect A.B. Ogden in 1901, it’s one of five turn-of-the-century rowhouses on the block distinguished by a belt of curved bay windows spanning their second floors.

Despite its age, the home is packed with modern luxuries, including a pair of elevators — one for bicycles, the other for their riders — as well as heated floors in all ten bathrooms and a rooftop pool overlooking the park. The home was renovated in 2009 by architect and interior designer Reza Nouranian.

Read more

Rifkin listed the brownstone in September with Corcoran’s Cathy Franklin and Alexis Bodenheimer, asking $16.5 million. He purchased the home in 2005 from the estate of Norman Griner, the famed graphic designer who won a Grammy for his innovative record cover art.

The sale comes as Manhattan’s luxury market battles mixed signals, boasting healthy sales numbers at the end of June but its lowest dollar volume in five months. As the industry waits to see what summer has in store, it’ll be short one townhouse — and two elevators.




