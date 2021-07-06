Open Menu

Watch: How Barbara Corcoran Built A Career In Real Estate

Corcoran’s interview is the first in TRD’s series of Real Estate Master Classes

National /
Jul.July 06, 2021 08:15 AM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Watch Barbara Corcoran’s Master Class In Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran

Real estate is all about whom you know, from the biggest builders to the top brokers. TRD knows them all. And now we’re sitting down with the biggest names in the business to understand how they climbed the ladder — or made their own.

No matter what niche of the industry you’re in, these Master Classes were made for you. Get started here.

Barbara Corcoran has one of the most recognizable names in real estate. In 1971 she got a $1,000 loan from a boyfriend and turned that into a $66 million business — the brokerage that still bears her name.

After a dramatic sale in 2001, Corcoran had planned to retire. Instead, she parlayed industry prestige into nationwide fame with turns as a real estate expert on television and as one of a star-studded cast of investors on Shark Tank.

Corcoran’s meteoric rise is one many early career brokers aspire to. That’s why TRD turned to her as an expert business builder. In this exclusive interview, Corcoran details everything from the bosses she hated the most to the strategy behind The Corcoran Group’s extravagant parties — and why she still flies coach.

Watch the Master Class for an inside look.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Barbara CorcoranCorcoran GroupReal Estate Master ClassesVideo

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)
    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    There’s a whole lot of new agents in the building — more than 900 of them (Getty)
    Number of new agents soars past pre-pandemic levels
    Number of new agents soars past pre-pandemic levels
    Agent Gains, Losses at NYC’s Biggest Residential Brokerages
    Agent moves: Which brokerages won the talent battle in May
    Agent moves: Which brokerages won the talent battle in May
    Developer Jonathan Rose Maps a Bold Future for New York City
    WATCH: How to plan the New York City of 2050
    WATCH: How to plan the New York City of 2050
    Craig Hollander and 55 Cooper Street (Linecity, Google Maps)
    Corcoran agent accused of racial, income discrimination by Section 8 renters
    Corcoran agent accused of racial, income discrimination by Section 8 renters
    Dianne Morales
    WATCH: Dianne Morales on what progressives want from real estate
    WATCH: Dianne Morales on what progressives want from real estate
    Garret Lepaw and Corcoran's Pam Liebman (Photo via Jonathan Grassi/Corcoran)
    Douglas Elliman exec returns to Corcoran after 7 years
    Douglas Elliman exec returns to Corcoran after 7 years
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.