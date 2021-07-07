Open Menu

Brooklyn contracts cool as summer heats up

Twenty-three contracts totaling $72.8M in asking prices were inked last week

New York /
Jul.July 07, 2021 01:45 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
85 Jay Street and 38 Third Place (Winnick Realty, Google Maps)

85 Jay Street and 38 Third Place (Winnick Realty, Google Maps)

As the summer heat raged, Brooklyn contract signings cooled last week.

Twenty-three contracts for homes worth $2 million or more were inked from June 28 to July 5, down from the 30 deals signed the previous week, according to Compass’s weekly report.

Ten were for condos, nine were for townhouses and four were for co-ops. The asking prices of those contracts totaled $72.8 million, down from the $96 million total of the previous week.

The most expensive contract signed was for a 3,068-square-foot Front & York penthouse at 85 Jay Street. The Dumbo condo was last listed at $7.85 million, or $2,559 per square foot, and has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings and a 980 square-foot wraparound terrace.

The second-priciest home was a $6.5 million townhouse at 38 Third Place in Carroll Gardens. It features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, 10-foot high ceilings and a marble fireplace.

The median asking price for the contracts signed was $2.75 million, and the average price per square foot was $1,457. Homes stayed on the market for an average of 85 days and received an average discount of 1 percent.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Two tribes purchased the McKay Tower, built on ancestral land. Inset: Kurtis Trevan of Gun Lake Investments (Photos via WMrapids/Wikimedia, Gun Lake Investments)
    Native Americans investing in real estate find profit, purpose
    Native Americans investing in real estate find profit, purpose
    Sen. Todd Kaminsky (Getty)
    Senators propose stricter building inspections following Surfside collapse
    Senators propose stricter building inspections following Surfside collapse
    212 West 18th Street, David Krieger and Devorah Rose (Compass, Warburg Pincus, Getty)
    Warburg Pincus bigwig, Hamptons socialite sell $15M Walker Tower pad at loss
    Warburg Pincus bigwig, Hamptons socialite sell $15M Walker Tower pad at loss
    11 East 93rd Street (Google Maps, Reza Nouranian Design)
    Mystery buyer drops $16M on historic UES brownstone
    Mystery buyer drops $16M on historic UES brownstone
    21 East 61st Street and 200 Amsterdam Avenue (Photos via Extell, 200 Amsterdam)
    Manhattan luxury home market braces for dog days
    Manhattan luxury home market braces for dog days
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.