Open Menu

Office vacancy rate in New Jersey nears 19%

Market faces unprecedented market slowdown: report

Tri-State /
Jul.July 07, 2021 08:00 AM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The share of vacant sublease space in the total vacancy was 16.5 percent, the highest since 2005. (iStock)

The share of vacant sublease space in the total vacancy was 16.5 percent, the highest since 2005. (iStock)

New Jersey’s office vacancy rate hit a 15-year high in the second quarter.

The 18.8 percent figure includes 9.1 million square feet of empty space available for subleasing, according to Avison Young’s quarterly market report. The share of vacant sublease space in the total vacancy was 16.5 percent, the highest since 2005. But it could get worse.

“This ratio is expected to increase as companies continue to assess their long-term real estate needs,” the report said.

As many in the region continue to work remotely, employers have been cautious about long-term leasing decisions. Only 21.4 percent of the workforce in the New York metro area went back to workplaces as of June 23, according to Kastle Systems, which aggregates data from its swipe-card access system.

The Garden State’s office leasing volume in the second quarter was 2.1 million square feet, up almost 20 percent compared to the pandemic-stricken period last year, but nearly 23 percent lower than the 2019 level. The total leasing volume this year is expected to be 46 percent smaller than the 20-year annual average, according to the report.

“There is no moden precedent for the post-Covid slowdown in leasing activity,” the report said.

Read more

Base rents in the second quarter decreased by 1.8 percent to $29.49 per square foot from the 2019 peak. The level of decline, however, is much smaller compared to that in the wake of the dot-com crash and the Great Recession, when pricing declined by 5.9 percent and 11.3 percent from the respective peaks.

The pandemic hasn’t slowed New Jersey’s office investment sales, with several major deals being signed in recent months, including the Birch Group’s $255 million purchase of a Short Hills office portfolio and Opal Holding’s $254 million acquisition of the Metro Park portfolio, both from Mack-Cali Realty.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    avison youngNew Jerseyoffice marketSubleasingTristatetristate-weekly

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sen. Todd Kaminsky (Getty)
    Senators propose stricter building inspections following Surfside collapse
    Senators propose stricter building inspections following Surfside collapse
    The land near Albert’s Landing (Google Maps)
    Preservation fund weighs $6M purchase in East Hampton
    Preservation fund weighs $6M purchase in East Hampton
    5 Hamptons Homes Perfect for Pool Parties
    5 pool party–ready homes in the Hamptons
    5 pool party–ready homes in the Hamptons
    From left: Vornado's Steven Roth with 11 Pennsylvania Plaza and 1540 Broadway (Getty, Jorge Láscar/Flickr, VNO)
    Manhattan office rents under pressure with 17% availability
    Manhattan office rents under pressure with 17% availability
    Westchester County Executive George Latimer (Westchester, Getty)
    Westchester compels co-op boards to justify rejection of buyers
    Westchester compels co-op boards to justify rejection of buyers
    Rubicon Point Partners Managing Partners Ani Vartanian and Razmig Boladian (LinkedIn, iStock)
    Rubicon targets SF, Seattle office space with $230M fund
    Rubicon targets SF, Seattle office space with $230M fund
    Starrett-Lehigh Building at 601 West 26th Street and 1740 Broadway (iStock, EQ Office, Suma Industries)
    Commercial landlords shake up offices to lure tenants back
    Commercial landlords shake up offices to lure tenants back
    UBS CEO Ralph Hamers (Getty, ING Group / Sander Stoepker)
    UBS Group going hybrid as workers return
    UBS Group going hybrid as workers return
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.