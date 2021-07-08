Open Menu

Brookfield pays $31M for Brooklyn senior living facility

Part of strategy to invest more heavily in sector now recovering from depths of pandemic

New York /
Jul.July 08, 2021 05:00 PM
By Akiko Matsuda | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mill Basin Senior Living Center and Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt (Brookfield)

Mill Basin Senior Living Center and Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt (Brookfield)

Brookfield Asset Management has acquired a senior living facility in Brooklyn, part of its strategy to invest more heavily in a sector that was ravaged early on by the pandemic.

The firm paid $31 million for Sunrise at Mill Basin, at 5905 Strickland Avenue, according to public records.

The seller was Healthpeak Properties, a real estate investment trust based in Irvine California.

The 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin is part of a growing trend of assisted living facilities opening in more urban locations, so adult children in those areas can be closer to their aging parents. Healthpeak acquired Sunrise at Mill Basin when it bought CNL Retirement Properties in 2006. CNL had purchased the property three years before that, for $17 million, according to public records.

Read more

Brookfield has been eyeing senior housing in recent months. The sector has been recovering from the depths of the pandemic, when the coronavirus spread rapidly through many of those properties, wreaking havoc on residents. In addition, long-term demographic trends — such as an aging population — continue to support the sector’s future prospects, according to Brookfield’s October note to investors.

Brookfield and Healthpeak did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A person who answered the phone at the Sunrise facility directed a reporter to the two firms.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brookfield asset managementbrooklynsenior housing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Brooklyn and Queens see record sale prices, bustling sale activity
    Brooklyn and Queens see record sale prices, bustling sale activity
    79 Clifton Place in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn and Freo Group CEO Matthias Luecker
    Freo Group shops Clinton Hill multifamily for $35M
    Freo Group shops Clinton Hill multifamily for $35M
    85 Jay Street and 38 Third Place (Winnick Realty, Google Maps)
    Brooklyn contracts cool as summer heats up
    Brooklyn contracts cool as summer heats up
    The $5.3 million Brooklyn Heights house (Compass)
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    Photo illustration of Tishman Speyer Properties President Rob Speyer and Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt (iStock, Getty)
    Office investors Tishman Speyer, Brookfield put money where mouth is
    Office investors Tishman Speyer, Brookfield put money where mouth is
    9 Prospect Park West and 2 Northside Piers in Williamsburg (Photos via Google Maps and 2 Northside Piers/Facebook)
    A Park Slope co-op was one of the priciest deals inked last week
    A Park Slope co-op was one of the priciest deals inked last week
    Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and 300 Vesey Street, at far left (Brookfield)
    Brookfield scores $224M refi on Battery Park office tower
    Brookfield scores $224M refi on Battery Park office tower
    611 St. Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY (Getty)
    Workforce Housing Group solar deal will also pay for broadband
    Workforce Housing Group solar deal will also pay for broadband
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.