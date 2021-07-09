Open Menu

NY Attorney General reviewing HFZ fraud complaint

Complaint alleges Ziel Feldman offered condo units to investors in projects before filing offering plans

New York /
Jul.July 09, 2021 03:36 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Attorney General Tish James and HFZ Capital Group’s Ziel Feldman (Getty)

Attorney General Tish James and HFZ Capital Group’s Ziel Feldman (Getty)

New York state’s Attorney General has received a complaint accusing HFZ Capital Group’s Ziel Feldman of illegally offering apartments for sale — a violation that, if proven, could get him a lifetime ban on selling condos and co-ops in New York.

The complaint alleges that Feldman offered the units to investors in projects before filing his offering plan with the AG’s office, a source familiar with the matter told The Real Deal. That would be a violation of the state’s broad-reaching anti-fraud Martin Act covering the sale of securities or, in the case of real estate, condos and co-ops.

The complaint names Feldman and his former partner Nir Mier, along with HFZ lenders JPMorgan Chase and CIM Group, according to the source. A spokesperson for Attorney General Tish James confirmed the office received the complaint, but declined to comment further.

Representatives for Feldman and Meir did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The allegations against HFZ and its lenders claim Feldman and Nir offered investors units in their development projects in exchange for capital contributions before HFZ had submitted its offering plans to the AG’s office. Developers are required to submit the disclosures to state officials before offering units as a way to protect potential buyers.

The complaint also names lenders JPMorgan Chase and CIM Group, claiming they were aware of the violations and turned a blind eye.

A representative for CIM Group said the company could not respond since it had not received a copy of the complaint, and a spokesperson for Chase declined to comment.

The source told TRD that the complaint contains additional allegations, and that James’ office had already been investigating HFZ prior to this complaint.

HFZ is one of New York’s most prolific condo developers, with projects like the $2 billion XI development on the High Line in West Chelsea and the conversion of several pre-war apartment buildings into condos, including the famed Belnord apartments on the Upper West Side.

But over the past year or so, HFZ’s business has crumbled. The developer has lost several projects to its lenders and is struggling to hold onto the XI development.

Along the way, HFZ has been dogged by scandal. For years, Feldman repeatedly denied allegations that he was backed by controversial diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz. But TRD recently uncovered documents that show Steinmetz’s investment in HFZ’s Belnord project.

But the company’s critics say responsibility also lies with HFZ’s lenders, which they say were aware of the developer’s wrongdoings and facilitated them by ignoring the problem.

One investor, New York-based Arel Capital, recently filed a lawsuit alleging that JPMorgan, a lender on HFZ’s XI development, pressured the developer to divert money from its conversion projects to the struggling West Chelsea project.

The Martin Act, meanwhile, gives the New York Attorney General broad powers to investigate fraud. Former AG Eliot Spitzer used it frequently to investigate Wall Street, as did his successor Eric Schneiderman.

In 2015, Schneiderman used the Martin Act to reach an agreement with architect-turned developer Peter Moore, who had been accused of offering syndications in a Tribeca condo development at 39 Lispenard Street some time in 2011 before filing his proper paperwork with the AG’s office.

As part of the settlement, Moore agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and was banned from selling condos for a period of six months.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)
    Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
    Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
    Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    Analyzing Manhattan Residential Reports Q2 2021
    Dissecting Manhattan’s Q2 residential market reports
    Dissecting Manhattan’s Q2 residential market reports
    1133 Fifth Avenue with John and Jodie Eastman (Google Maps, Getty/Patrick McMullan)
    Paul McCartney’s brother-in-law drops $27M on UES penthouse
    Paul McCartney’s brother-in-law drops $27M on UES penthouse
    The lobby of the Touraine (StreetEasy, iStock)
    Sopher’s “incessant” smoking a nuisance to neighbors, condo board says
    Sopher’s “incessant” smoking a nuisance to neighbors, condo board says
    (iStock)
    Survey says: Housing listings suck
    Survey says: Housing listings suck
    The landlord's home in South Ozone Park (Google Maps)
    Terrorized in her own home, Queens landlord says her hands are tied
    Terrorized in her own home, Queens landlord says her hands are tied
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.