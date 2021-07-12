Open Menu

Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery

Art space will move and more than double its footprint

New York /
Jul.July 12, 2021 05:03 PM
TRD Staff
520-530 West 25th Street and Feil Organization CEO Jeffrey Feil (Google Maps)

The Petzel Gallery, a leader in Manhattan’s contemporary art scene, is moving seven blocks north to a larger location, under a deal signed with the Feil Organization.

The gallery is moving from 456 West 18th Street to 520-530 West 25th Street, the New York Post reported. The move will give it 11,000 square feet of ground-floor space and 7,000 above for offices. There will be 85 feet of sidewalk space in the front for the gallery and its bookstore.

Read more

Petzel’s satellite location in an East 67th Street townhouse will remain open. The gallery was founded 27 years ago on Wooster Street and counts Ross Bleckner, Simon Denny and Sarah Morris among its artists.

The gallery’s new Chelsea space formerly housed Studio Instrument Rentals, a recording space once used by artists such as Eric Clapton and the Grateful Dead. It’s not clear when the move will be complete.

The Feil Organization is also seeking office tenants for 70,000 square feet at 530 West 25th Street.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




