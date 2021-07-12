Open Menu

TRD’s July issue is live for subscribers!

National /
Jul.July 12, 2021 07:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
TRD’s July issue is live for subscribers!

The Real Deal’s July issue is live for digital subscribers and soon to hit doorsteps across the country.

As recovery teams continue to comb through the rubble left behind by the condo collapse in Florida, questions proliferate about what went wrong, and how further tragedy can be prevented in the future. As editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott notes, the fallout could portend a broader reckoning for the real estate industry.

This month’s cover story by Katherine Kallergis provides one of the first looks at how all of this might play out, including the oversights that preceded the disaster as well as how officials, residents, brokers and developers are responding.

Some of other highlights from this month’s issue:

  • Even as other remnants of “old New York” have been swept away, Manhattan’s Diamond District has endured for nearly a century. But the pandemic has tested it like never before. Can the famed block survive?
  • An Ecuadorian law preventing elected officials from owning property in tax havens has brought scrutiny to president Guillermo Lasso’s purported ties to more than 100 properties in South Florida. Our investigation sheds light on the broader shell game of LLC’s in the Sunshine State.
  • In 2019, Singaporean REIT offered its investors a chance to get in on the then-booming U.S. hotel market. Things could not have gone worse since. Kevin Sun unwinds the saga centered on the Port of Long Beach, which includes a decommissioned Soviet submarine and the RMS Queen Mary.
  • In this month’s closing interview, Gary LaBarbera, New York City’s top construction labor leader, gives his take on the mayoral election, diversity in building trades, the indictment of his predecessor, the allegations against Andrew Cuomo, finding common ground with Stephen Ross and much more.

These are just a few of the features in this month’s packed edition of The Real Deal. Subscribe today and check out the new issue here.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
issue is live

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Real Deal’s June 2021 Issue Is Live
TRD’s June issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s June issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s May issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s May issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s May issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s February issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s February issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s February issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
October 2020 Issue is Live
TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!
Issue is Live September 2020
TRD’s September issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s September issue is live for subscribers!
TRD‘s August issue is live for subscribers!
TRD‘s August issue is live for subscribers!
TRD‘s August issue is live for subscribers!
(Photography by Rayon Richards)
TRD‘s July national issue is live
TRD‘s July national issue is live
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.