As recovery teams continue to comb through the rubble left behind by the condo collapse in Florida, questions proliferate about what went wrong, and how further tragedy can be prevented in the future. As editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott notes, the fallout could portend a broader reckoning for the real estate industry.

This month’s cover story by Katherine Kallergis provides one of the first looks at how all of this might play out, including the oversights that preceded the disaster as well as how officials, residents, brokers and developers are responding.

Some of other highlights from this month’s issue:

Even as other remnants of “old New York” have been swept away, Manhattan’s Diamond District has endured for nearly a century. But the pandemic has tested it like never before. Can the famed block survive?

An Ecuadorian law preventing elected officials from owning property in tax havens has brought scrutiny to president Guillermo Lasso’s purported ties to more than 100 properties in South Florida. Our investigation sheds light on the broader shell game of LLC’s in the Sunshine State.

In 2019, Singaporean REIT offered its investors a chance to get in on the then-booming U.S. hotel market. Things could not have gone worse since. Kevin Sun unwinds the saga centered on the Port of Long Beach, which includes a decommissioned Soviet submarine and the RMS Queen Mary.

In this month’s closing interview, Gary LaBarbera, New York City’s top construction labor leader, gives his take on the mayoral election, diversity in building trades, the indictment of his predecessor, the allegations against Andrew Cuomo, finding common ground with Stephen Ross and much more.

