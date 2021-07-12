Open Menu

Vornado, SL Green CEOs pocket dividends on shares they don’t own

Steven Roth collected over $1M on unowned shares in 2020 as Vornado cut staff and slashed costs

New York /
Jul.July 12, 2021 12:34 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vornado chairman Steven Roth and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Getty, iStock)

Vornado chairman Steven Roth and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Getty, iStock)

The city’s biggest commercial landlords may have taken pay cuts last year, but that doesn’t mean they brought home less bacon.

While their companies shed staffers as commercial properties suffered through the pandemic, the chief executive officers of Vornado Realty Trust and SL Green Realty pulled in large payouts from dividends on shares they didn’t own, Crain’s reported.

Vornado CEO Steven Roth agreed to cut his salary in half after letting more than a quarter of his staff go last year; the executive still raked in over $1 million in cash dividends, Crain’s reported.

Marc Holliday, Chief Executive at SL Green earned $175,000 through the same means. Earlier this year, nearly two-thirds of the company’s shareholders opposed a compensation package that would have awarded Holliday a $14.8 million bonus — after a year that saw the commercial landlord’s revenues tumble 16 percent.

Nearly 10 percent of public companies pay executives dividends on shares they don’t own, according to research by Bucknell University finance professor Zi Jia. Crain’s found that a dozen New York CEOs, primarily those in real estate and finance, collected dividends this way.

Seth Bernstein, CEO of AllianceBernstein, raked in $989,000 and JPMorgan’s co-president Gordon Smith and CEO of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan Erdoes each earned over $450,000 through dividends on unowned stock.

“It’s a terrible practice,” Terry Adamson, managing director at Technical Compensation Advisors, told Crain’s. “The idea of paying dividends to those who don’t own the stock when people are losing their jobs, it’s insane.”

[Crain’s] — Suzannah Cavanaugh

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateSL Green RealtyVornado Realty Trust

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)
    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)
    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)
    Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
    Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
    525 Lexington Avenue and Ben Ashkenazy (Photos via Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Court rules Ashkenazy must pay share of $135M Marriott loan
    Court rules Ashkenazy must pay share of $135M Marriott loan
    60 Sloane Avenue in London (Metrus)
    Cardinal, broker indicted in real estate deal that cost Vatican millions
    Cardinal, broker indicted in real estate deal that cost Vatican millions
    NYC Economic Development Corp. president Rachel Loeb and Yankees president Randy Levine (Getty, EDC, Google Maps)
    Foul ball: Yankees, city point fingers as Bronx soccer stadium gets sidelined
    Foul ball: Yankees, city point fingers as Bronx soccer stadium gets sidelined
    In Greenwich, CT, office demand has popped, lifting rents and spurring bidding wars for choice spaces. (iStock)
    Greenwich targets NYC’s office workers as leasing surges 312%
    Greenwich targets NYC’s office workers as leasing surges 312%
    Daniel Brodsky and One Columbus Place (Getty/Patrick McMullan, Brodsky)
    Tenant skipped rent for a year amid “parade” of illegal Airbnb guests: lawsuit
    Tenant skipped rent for a year amid “parade” of illegal Airbnb guests: lawsuit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.