Two men have been given life sentences for their roles in the murder of Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh.

Berry Alexander Davis, 42, and Cedric Lamont Berry, 42, were convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of Baugh, 28. The agent was lured to a fake house showing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Dec. 31, 2019, and was abducted and shot, according to prosecutors.

The two men were also convicted of second-degree murder and kidnapping, as investigators allege Berry shot and wounded Baugh’s boyfriend in a separate attack, MPR News reported.

They were given concurrent sentences of 13 years for kidnapping and 20 years for attempted murder, respectively. Their life sentences without parole will begin after they serve their other sentences. The victim’s mother had implored the judge to give the longest possible sentence.

Lyndon Wiggins, 36, has also been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case. Wiggins allegedly had a falling out with Baugh’s boyfriend, according to prosecutors.

Elsa Segura, 29, a former Hennepin County probation officer, has been accused of using a burner phone to help set up the fake showing. Additionally, Shante Cheriece Davis has been charged with being an accomplice after the fact.

Baugh’s shocking murder rocked the real estate industry, prompting companies to review security practices and reckon with the rare but frightening violent incidents in the brokerage world.

[MPR News] — Holden Walter-Warner