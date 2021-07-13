Open Menu

Life sentences given for murder of real estate agent

Monique Baugh was kidnapped and killed on New Year’s Eve in Minnesota

National /
Jul.July 13, 2021 04:25 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Monique Baugh (Credit: Facebook)

Monique Baugh (Credit: Facebook)

Two men have been given life sentences for their roles in the murder of Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh.

Berry Alexander Davis, 42, and Cedric Lamont Berry, 42, were convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of Baugh, 28. The agent was lured to a fake house showing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Dec. 31, 2019, and was abducted and shot, according to prosecutors.

The two men were also convicted of second-degree murder and kidnapping, as investigators allege Berry shot and wounded Baugh’s boyfriend in a separate attack, MPR News reported.

Read more

They were given concurrent sentences of 13 years for kidnapping and 20 years for attempted murder, respectively. Their life sentences without parole will begin after they serve their other sentences. The victim’s mother had implored the judge to give the longest possible sentence.

Lyndon Wiggins, 36, has also been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case. Wiggins allegedly had a falling out with Baugh’s boyfriend, according to prosecutors.

Elsa Segura, 29, a former Hennepin County probation officer, has been accused of using a burner phone to help set up the fake showing. Additionally, Shante Cheriece Davis has been charged with being an accomplice after the fact.

Baugh’s shocking murder rocked the real estate industry, prompting companies to review security practices and reckon with the rare but frightening violent incidents in the brokerage world.

[MPR News] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrokerscrimeMinneapolisResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    155 Noble Street and 200 Hicks Street (Google Maps)
    Brooklyn luxury contracts decline for fifth straight week
    Brooklyn luxury contracts decline for fifth straight week
    National trends of low interest rates and shrinking inventory has led to record median home prices in Staten Island (iStock)
    “Forgotten borough” no more: Staten Island homes are pricier than ever
    “Forgotten borough” no more: Staten Island homes are pricier than ever
    Brokers could pull in over $100 billion for the first time (Getty, iStock)
    Broker commissions could surge 16% this year
    Broker commissions could surge 16% this year
    Bette Midler and 1125 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Bette Midler sells Carnegie Hill penthouse for $45M
    Bette Midler sells Carnegie Hill penthouse for $45M
    Joseph Makhani and New York Attorney General Letitia James with the two Harlem properties (Google Maps, Getty, Facebook via Maple Street Community Garden﻿)
    Long Island man indicted for deed theft of two Harlem brownstones
    Long Island man indicted for deed theft of two Harlem brownstones
    109 East 79th Street and at 30 Riverside Boulevard (Photos via Noë & Associates with The Boundary, Google Maps and StreetEasy)
    Summer lull hits Manhattan’s luxury market
    Summer lull hits Manhattan’s luxury market
    (iStock)
    Bay Area luxury market soars in Q2
    Bay Area luxury market soars in Q2
    Steven Seagal and the compound in Scottsdale, Arizona (Getty, Redfin)
    Steven Seagal sells bulletproof Arizona compound for $3.6M
    Steven Seagal sells bulletproof Arizona compound for $3.6M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.