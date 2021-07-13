Open Menu

Long Island office market on pace for dreadful year: report

Annualized leasing activity down 42 percent from 20-year average

Tri-State /
Jul.July 13, 2021 12:35 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Long Island’s office market has slumped as businesses change workplace strategies, an Avison Young report finds.

(iStock)

At the onset of the pandemic, there was a theory: Suburban offices might fare better than their urban counterparts because businesses would lease satellite locations closer to where their employees live.

It turned out that was not the case — at least on Long Island.

A report by Avison Young found leasing activity there has paused since the pandemic, and at the current pace, this year’s leasing volume will fall 42 percent below the 20-year annual average.

“There is no modern precedent for the post-Covid slowdown in Long Island leasing activity due to the sudden change in office occupiers’ future workplace strategies and the 2020 recession,” the report said.

Read more

Long Island is not the only suburban office market hammered by the pandemic, during which a majority of office employees are working from home. In New Jersey, the vacancy rate in the second quarter climbed to 18.8 percent, including 9.1 million square feet of empty space available for subleasing, according to Avison Young. Manhattan’s office availability hit a record-high at 17.1 percent at the end of May and was still 17 percent at the end of June.

Long Island’s office vacancy rate — both direct and sublease vacancies — at the end of the second quarter was 9.4 percent, up 3 percent from the end of 2020 and up 32 percent from the end of 2019.

Total vacant sublease space in the second quarter was 717,000 square feet, or 11.5 percent of the total vacancy. The share of sublease vacancy has shrunk slightly in the second quarter compared to the end of 2020, when it was 12.8 percent. But the share was much lower in 2019 at 7.7 percent.

Office investment sales have also been dismal: The total from the beginning of 2020 through the second quarter was only $435 million, which is an annualized decrease of 50.4 percent compared to the five-year average, according to the report.

The price has also softened to $134 a foot, down 52.5 percent from the 2019 high of $282.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelong islandnassau countyOffice Leasingoffice marketsuffolk countyTristate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    How a Singaporean REIT’s mighty US hotel investment sunk
    How a Singaporean REIT’s mighty US hotel investment sunk
    How a Singaporean REIT’s mighty US hotel investment sunk
    Velocis co-founders Jim Yoder, Fred Hamm and Mike Lewis (Velocis, Getty)
    PE firm Velocis snaps up a pair of Dallas-area industrial sites
    PE firm Velocis snaps up a pair of Dallas-area industrial sites
    ROX Financial president Anthony Moro (Getty, iStock)
    Single Amazon warehouse to file for IPO
    Single Amazon warehouse to file for IPO
    Sam Zell of Equity Commonwealth and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group (Getty)
    Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood makes rival bid for Monmouth Real Estate
    Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood makes rival bid for Monmouth Real Estate
    (Getty)
    Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on
    Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on
    80 Pine Street and Rudin Management's Bill Rudin
    Rudin Management nabs $100M loan for 80 Pine
    Rudin Management nabs $100M loan for 80 Pine
    520-530 West 25th Street and Feil Organization CEO Jeffrey Feil (Google Maps)
    Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery
    Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery
    The Astor Place Kmart location (Google Maps)
    Attention Kmart shoppers: Last Manhattan store is closed
    Attention Kmart shoppers: Last Manhattan store is closed
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.