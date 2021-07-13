Open Menu

Starwood bailing on the mall business

Barry Sternlicht has cut shopping center portfolio by 75% — and counting

National /
Jul.July 13, 2021 02:07 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Barry Sterlincht of Starwood Capital Group (Getty, iStock)

Barry Sterlincht of Starwood Capital Group (Getty, iStock)

Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group is moving away from its mall portfolio as values on the properties continue to plunge.

The investment firm has been selling off shopping centers at a loss across the United States, Bloomberg News reported. While Starwood owned 30 malls before the pandemic, it is now down to eight — and those are being run by outside companies and may seek new owners.

Starwood had been the fifth-largest mall landlord in the United States, although retail properties only made up about 5 percent of the firm’s investments. Selling off the retail properties could clear more than $2 billion in commercial mortgage-backed securities debt. The loans are non-recourse, meaning Starwood could walk away from the malls without owing the unpaid balance.

Read more

Covid-19 lockdowns had a devastating effect on shopping centers, many of which were already struggling as consumer habits changed. The price index of U.S. malls has fallen 18% since the pandemic began and 46% from their peak in February 2017, according to Green Street.

Starwood began building up its portfolio of retail properties in 2012, maxing out in 2017. At one point, it paid $3.2 billion for 19 properties over just 18 months.

Sternlicht is reportedly still willing to invest in retail properties, if the prices are right. But it says something that one of the largest asset managers — one with great financial wherewithal and access to capital — is dumping malls rather than trying to reposition them.

Starwood has $80 billion in assets and shows no signs of going away. The company recently made an unsolicited rival bid to acquire Monmouth Real Estate Investment, despite the latter already reaching a deal months earlier to be acquired by Sam Zell’s Equity Commonwealth.

[Bloomberg News] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    barry sternlichtcmbsCommercial Real EstatemallsRetail Real EstateStarwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    How a Singaporean REIT’s mighty US hotel investment sunk
    How a Singaporean REIT’s mighty US hotel investment sunk
    How a Singaporean REIT’s mighty US hotel investment sunk
    (iStock)
    Long Island office market on pace for dreadful year: report
    Long Island office market on pace for dreadful year: report
    Velocis co-founders Jim Yoder, Fred Hamm and Mike Lewis (Velocis, Getty)
    PE firm Velocis snaps up a pair of Dallas-area industrial sites
    PE firm Velocis snaps up a pair of Dallas-area industrial sites
    ROX Financial president Anthony Moro (Getty, iStock)
    Single Amazon warehouse to file for IPO
    Single Amazon warehouse to file for IPO
    Sam Zell of Equity Commonwealth and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group (Getty)
    Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood makes rival bid for Monmouth Real Estate
    Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood makes rival bid for Monmouth Real Estate
    (Getty)
    Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on
    Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on
    520-530 West 25th Street and Feil Organization CEO Jeffrey Feil (Google Maps)
    Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery
    Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery
    The Astor Place Kmart location (Google Maps)
    Attention Kmart shoppers: Last Manhattan store is closed
    Attention Kmart shoppers: Last Manhattan store is closed
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.