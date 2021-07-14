Open Menu

Brookfield confirmed as buyer behind $664M Sunrise Senior Living deal

32-property, 3,200-unit portfolio spans U.S. as firm bets big on senior housing

New York /
Jul.July 14, 2021 08:00 AM
By Akiko Matsuda | Research By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt with Sunrise at Mill Basin at 5905 Strickland Avenue (left) and Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay site at 2211 Emmons Avenue (Sunrise, Google Maps,  Todd France/Wikimedia)

Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt with Sunrise at Mill Basin at 5905 Strickland Avenue (left) and Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay site at 2211 Emmons Avenue (Sunrise, Google Maps,  Todd France/Wikimedia)

Brookfield Asset Management has made a massive bet on senior living facilities.

The investment firm was the buyer behind the previously reported sale of Sunrise Senior Living’s 32-unit portfolio by real estate investment trust Healthpeak Properties, a Brookfield representative confirmed to The Real Deal on Tuesday.

The reported price tag was $664 million.

The 3,235-unit portfolio spans the nation, including the 189-bed Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay, at 2211 Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn, for which Brookfield paid about $36 million, according to property records. The acquisition also included the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin, also in Brooklyn, for $31 million.

Crain’s first reported the Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay deal on Tuesday.

In February, Healthpeak Properties announced the $2.5 billion sale of its senior housing operating portfolio and triple-net senior housing assets, according to Senior Housing News.

At the time, The Registry, a Seattle-area real estate news outlet, reported that Brookfield had purchased two Sunrise communities in the region for $28 million, but the firm was not confirmed as the buyer of the entire Sunrise portfolio, by far the largest piece of the divestment.

While Healthpeak had a second thought about the senior living sector, Brookfield sees it differently — particularly in the long run. The pandemic ravaged those facilities as the coronavirus spread, but the sector has since been recovering.

In addition, long-term demographic trends — such as an aging population — continue to support the sector’s future prospects, the firm wrote in an October note to investors.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brookfield asset managementbrooklynsenior housing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    155 Noble Street and 200 Hicks Street (Google Maps)
    Brooklyn luxury contracts decline for fifth straight week
    Brooklyn luxury contracts decline for fifth straight week
    From left: former Normandy partner Jeff Gronning, 333 Johnson Avenue, Royalton Capital’s Jin Lee and Sciame Construction’s Frank Sciame (Royalton Capital, Sciame, Normandy)
    Sciame, Royalton win round in suit against Normandy involving Netflix lease
    Sciame, Royalton win round in suit against Normandy involving Netflix lease
    From left: 130 South 2nd Street, 318 Bedford Avenue, 740 Driggs Avenue, 144 Huntington Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps)
    Brooklyn landlord scores rescue loan on apartment portfolio
    Brooklyn landlord scores rescue loan on apartment portfolio
    Mill Basin Senior Living Center and Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt (Brookfield)
    Brookfield pays $31M for Brooklyn senior living facility
    Brookfield pays $31M for Brooklyn senior living facility
    (iStock)
    Brooklyn and Queens see record sale prices, bustling sale activity
    Brooklyn and Queens see record sale prices, bustling sale activity
    79 Clifton Place in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn and Freo Group CEO Matthias Luecker
    Freo Group shops Clinton Hill multifamily for $35M
    Freo Group shops Clinton Hill multifamily for $35M
    85 Jay Street and 38 Third Place (Winnick Realty, Google Maps)
    Brooklyn contracts cool as summer heats up
    Brooklyn contracts cool as summer heats up
    The $5.3 million Brooklyn Heights house (Compass)
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.