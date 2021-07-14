Open Menu

Climate change a “non-issue” in Hamptons despite exceptional vulnerability

Few locales in the U.S. have more to lose from rising sea levels than Southampton

Tri-State Issue /
Jul.July 14, 2021 12:00 PM
By Laura Euler
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Sea levels are rising. Catastrophic storms are increasing. Temperatures are soaring to unprecedented highs.

Yet here in the Hamptons, oceanfront property is at an all-time premium. One Southampton estate is asking $175 million. Another is in contract with a last asking price of $145 million; its listing agency, Bespoke, says it’s a record sum for a single parcel. A new listing asks $85 million for “the largest single lot on the ocean in Southampton village” at 9.75 acres. All of them, obviously, are at or near sea level.

Climate change is the third rail of Hamptons real estate. Few are willing to talk about it, and even fewer on the record. Many owners refuse to think about it.

Part of the issue might be what writer Margaret Heffernan calls “willful blindness” in her book of the same name. She argues that the biggest dangers are the ones we don’t see — not because they’re secret, but because we refuse to pay attention to them.

What is no secret is that the extremely rich tend to gravitate to the political right, especially in the Wall Street-wealthy Hamptons. And conservatives are less likely to be outwardly concerned about global warming. A 2019 Gallup poll identified 81 percent of liberals as “concerned believers” in climate change, as opposed to 25 percent of conservatives. In total, 45 percent of Americans believed climate change would pose a serious threat in their lifetime.

In March 2020, a paper printed in the Review of Financial Studies claimed that “all else being equal, homes located in climate change ‘denier’ neighborhoods sell for about 7 percent more than homes in ‘believer’ neighborhoods” and that “heterogeneity in beliefs about long-run climate change risks significantly affects the U.S. real estate market.”

If you don’t think climate change is a threat, you don’t worry about your oceanfront property — the cachet of which is as great as ever.

“People who want to be on the ocean, want to be on the ocean,” said Douglas Elliman’s Patrick McLaughlin. “Climate change is kind of a nonissue here for many in the Hamptons.”

Yet, as a Bloomberg story bluntly assessed in 2018, “Almost no city stands to lose as much money from climate change as Southampton, New York.” Data gathered by the Union of Concerned Scientists indicates that Southampton was No. 2 in the amount of property tax revenue at risk from chronic flooding, behind only the central coast of California.

Another group, Climate Central, an organization of scientists and journalists, predicts that rising sea levels from melting polar ice will overwhelm much of the Hamptons shoreline.

Clearly, coastal residential real estate is at risk. What about business? The only hamlet with a lot of oceanfront business is Montauk, which also happens to have the lowest-lying downtown in the Hamptons. In 2012, floodwaters from Superstorm Sandy breached the dunes and would have flooded the neighborhood if East Hampton Town bulldozers had not quickly plugged up the area.

Ever since then, arguments have raged about the Army Corps of Engineers’ sandbagging of the downtown dunes, sand replenishment and the costs thereof and a proposal to move all oceanfront businesses, if not the entire downtown, to higher ground.

Paul Monte, president of the Montauk Chamber of Commerce, is not convinced.

“The idea of trying to relocate all of the businesses and hotels that are along the beach right now, as well as possibly the entirety of the downtown area, has been a recommendation of the Montauk Hamlet study for the past several years,” he said. “We at the Chamber recommend putting that on hold while we delve deeper into the economic impact and the actual feasibility of the plan. Not only to the businesses and the people that work there, but to the community and the economy of the entire East Hampton Town.”

The town has long been at the vanguard of plans to combat climate change among the local communities. It set a goal of deriving 100 percent of its energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030. This year, the town board approved plans to build a 15-turbine offshore wind farm 30 miles southeast of Montauk Point. Work is expected to be completed in 2023.

The project will be the first offshore wind farm in New York, but it is not without controversy. The Montauk fishing fleet, the largest in the state, is concerned about fish stocks in the region, and homeowners in Wainscott, where the underwater cable will make landfall on its way to a substation in East Hampton, are suing the town.

Still, changes will need to be made, not just locally but globally, to combat climate change and the accompanying rises in sea level and storm activity. Yet those who live on the coastline, especially homeowners, are the ones most likely to suffer its effects.

A coastal property collapse could easily surpass the dot-com and real estate crises of 2000 and 2008.

“A decade or two from now — perhaps much sooner — we may be parsing the early signs of the Coastal Housing Crisis, brought on by climate change and its rising seas,” reads a March essay in the Anderson Review, a publication of UCLA’s management school. “If present trends continue, that crisis would also involve soaring home prices and mortgage debt in the most flood-vulnerable zones, and regular, if not catastrophic, flooding that makes once-prized areas undesirable, if not unlivable.”

The paper’s conclusion? Hundreds of billions of dollars in losses, given the $1 trillion-plus size of the market. Under water, indeed. 

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Climate Changegreen buildingshamptons-weeklylong islandThe Hamptonstristate-weekly

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
(iStock)
Long Island office market on pace for dreadful year: report
Long Island office market on pace for dreadful year: report
Josh Baumgarten (left) and Adam Schwartz, co-CEOs and co-Chief Investment Officers of Angelo Gordon with 2 Huntington Quadrangle, Melville, 6 and 8 Corporate Center Drive in Melville (Angelo Gordon, We’re Group)
Here’s what tenants pay in Angelo Gordon’s Long Island office portfolio
Here’s what tenants pay in Angelo Gordon’s Long Island office portfolio
(iStock)
Real estate agent accused of squatting in Hamptons Bay
Real estate agent accused of squatting in Hamptons Bay
Sen. Todd Kaminsky (Getty)
Senators propose stricter building inspections following Surfside collapse
Senators propose stricter building inspections following Surfside collapse
The share of vacant sublease space in the total vacancy was 16.5 percent, the highest since 2005. (iStock)
Office vacancy rate in New Jersey nears 19%
Office vacancy rate in New Jersey nears 19%
The land near Albert’s Landing (Google Maps)
Preservation fund weighs $6M purchase in East Hampton
Preservation fund weighs $6M purchase in East Hampton
Under Local Law 97, buildings larger than 25,000 square feet must start meeting new greenhouse-gas emission levels in 2024. (iStock)
Owners’ chance for emissions cap break is over
Owners’ chance for emissions cap break is over
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.