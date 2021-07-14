Open Menu

Reuben brothers look to foreclose on Witkoff’s West Hollywood Edition

Billionaire Brits are mezz lenders on trendy hotel

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 14, 2021 05:15 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Witkoff Group CEO Steve Witkoff, Simon and David Reuben and The West Hollywood Edition (Getty, Witkoff)

Witkoff Group CEO Steve Witkoff, Simon and David Reuben and The West Hollywood Edition (Getty, Witkoff)

The West Hollywood Edition may soon be up for grabs, The Real Deal has learned.

The trendy 190-key hotel at 9040 Sunset Boulevard, owned and developed by the Witkoff Group and Howard Lorber’s New Valley, is being marketed for auction through a Uniform Commercial Code foreclosure, according to marketing documents seen by TRD. Both the Witkoff Group and New Valley declined to comment.

Motcomb Estates, an investment vehicle for billionaire brothers Simon and David Reuben, is pursuing the UCC foreclosure against the property on behalf of Brentwood-based Ascendant Capital and the Reuben brothers, a spokesperson for the Reubens said. Ascendant could not be reached for comment.

The brothers are major real estate investors in the U.K. who have made recent moves in the U.S., including a $275 million mezzanine loan for Michael Rosenfeld’s Century Plaza redevelopment and a $170 million deal to buy a New York retail property from SL Green Realty. They helped Ascendant finance a mezzanine loan on the Edition, the spokesperson added.

Mezzanine loans take a junior position to senior loans in the capital stack, and tend to carry higher interest rates. Through a UCC foreclosure, mezzanine lenders can instigate a private or public auction to put a property up for sale if a borrower defaults — without going through a formal court process. Often, the lender will then bid on the asset using their existing debt and take control of the property.

Over the past year, lenders have sought to take advantage of distress in the market by initiating more of these foreclosures in an attempt to take control of properties.

The Reuben brothers are no stranger to pursuing foreclosures. In March, they sued to foreclose on 15 unsold units at One Thousand Museum, a luxury condo tower in downtown Miami. The developers of the property called the lawsuit “completely unexpected.”

For the West Hollywood Edition, the auction will be held via Zoom on Sept. 10. All 190 hotel rooms, along with about 11,500 square feet of event space and four restaurants, will be sold to the highest “qualified” bidder, according to the marketing documents sent by brokerage Eastdil Secured.

In the case of a foreclosure, Marriott will continue to manage the hotel under its Edition brand, according to agreements between the Witkoff Group and Marriott.

Witkoff bought the property in 2014 from Marriott for $42 million, records show. The company then scored a $260 million construction loan on the property from Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers and opened the hotel in 2019. The development also includes 20 luxury residential units — not included in the foreclosure.

Just before the hotel opened, the developers landed a $148 million loan from Deutsche Bank for the hotel, and a $57 million mezzanine loan from Korean investors Mirae Asset Securities and NH Investment.

The project also looked to raise EB-5 funds.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    foreclosuresReuben BrothersSteve WitkoffWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Millions of homeowners remain vulnerable as forbearance winds down
    Millions of homeowners remain vulnerable as forbearance winds down
    Millions of homeowners remain vulnerable as forbearance winds down
    Vanbarton Group's Gary M. Tischler and Richard Coles with 17 John Street (Google Maps)
    Vanbarton forecloses on Prodigy’s FiDi co-working property
    Vanbarton forecloses on Prodigy’s FiDi co-working property
    Steven, Lauren and Zach Witkoff with the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach (Getty, Witkoff, Ritz Carlton)
    Witkoffs buy condos at Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach
    Witkoffs buy condos at Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach
    Ron Burkle and Andrew Zobler with The NoMad New York. (Google Maps, Getty)
    NoMad Hotel heads back to the auction block
    NoMad Hotel heads back to the auction block
    Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram and the buildings to be sold. (Rosewood Realty Group)
    Part of Chaskiel Strulovitch’s Brooklyn portfolio to be sold at auction
    Part of Chaskiel Strulovitch’s Brooklyn portfolio to be sold at auction
    Sen. Brian Kavanagh (Getty, iStock)
    New York votes to extend eviction ban through August
    New York votes to extend eviction ban through August
    Avishai Abrahami with Ziel Feldman and Nir Meir, and 500 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY; 707 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN; 1100 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI (Getty, Google Maps, NY Supreme Court)
    Ziel Feldman, Nir Meir accused of fraud over $30M loan
    Ziel Feldman, Nir Meir accused of fraud over $30M loan
    Philip Falcone and his homes at 142 Crestview Lane in Sagaponack and 22 East 67th Street (Getty, Corcoran, Google Maps)
    Phil Falcone files appeal halting foreclosure of UES, Hamptons homes
    Phil Falcone files appeal halting foreclosure of UES, Hamptons homes
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.