Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg began to shed his company titles just before he was indicted, new documents show.

Weisselberg began resigning from his dozens of positions in late June, part of a plan to quit every Trump Organization subsidiary where he held a role. Weisselberg wrote a resignation letter on June 25, six days before surrendering to authorities, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

A list of positions Weisselberg was resigning from was largely redacted, but the publication reported he has left at least 54 Trump entities. One person familiar with the organization told the newspaper that Weisselberg no longer has any titles in the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg didn’t cite a reason for his resignations, but likely aimed to avoid rattling regulators and lenders. His lawyers had been attempting to stop prosecutors from pressing charges.

On July 1, Weisselberg was indicted on felony charges. He is facing 15 felony counts, including charges of tax fraud and grand larceny.

Prosecutors allege Weisselberg was part of a scheme in which the Trump Organization provided executives lavish benefits, including free rent and tuition, as a form of untaxed compensation. Donald Trump was not indicted, although his firm was.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty and has yet to cooperate with investigators.

[WaPo] — Holden Walter-Warner