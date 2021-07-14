Open Menu

Hamptons homebuying slows for 4th straight month

But prices remain high

Tri-State /
Jul.July 15, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Pace Of Hamptons Home Sales Slowed in June For Fourth Straight Month

The pace of homes going into contract in the Hamptons slowed for the fourth month in a row.

The number of homes for which contracts were signed last month fell 6.8 percent compared to May and was down 37 percent from its June 2020 level, according to Newsday.

New York state lifted restrictions on real estate activity last June, leading to a surge in deals that carried through the remainder of 2020.

Homes continue to attract multiple offers and go into contract above their asking price, but competition has cooled somewhat.

“We still have a large pool of buyers out here, but they are certainly waiting for the house that they want,” said Todd Bourgard at Douglas Elliman.

Despite the slowdown, sales were up nearly 50 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

The Hamptons are by no measure getting cheaper. There have been several sales well above the $20 million mark in 2021, including the potentially record-breaking sale of 90 Jule Pond Drive in Southampton.

[Newsday] — Dennis Lynch

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hamptons-weeklyhome saleslong islandResidential Real Estatesuffolk countyThe Hamptons

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
280 Washington Street with Sean and Beverly Ragon  (Douglas Elliman, Sean and Beverly)
Pfizer Mansion sells for $9M, shattering Clinton Hill record
Pfizer Mansion sells for $9M, shattering Clinton Hill record
Ambassador Franklin Makanga and 4 Washington Square Village (Wikimedia, Facebook)
NYU sues Gabon ambassador to UN over back rent
NYU sues Gabon ambassador to UN over back rent
Bidding wars for homes decline across United States
Bidding wars for homes decline across United States
Bidding wars for homes decline across United States
Climate change a “non-issue” in Hamptons despite exceptional vulnerability
Climate change a “non-issue” in Hamptons despite exceptional vulnerability
Climate change a “non-issue” in Hamptons despite exceptional vulnerability
President Joe Biden and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
Rent relief in New York still weeks away
Rent relief in New York still weeks away
KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger and Lennar co-CEO Jon Jaffe (UnMktg/Wikimedia, Lennar, iStock)
Home builders won’t pass falling lumber costs on to buyers
Home builders won’t pass falling lumber costs on to buyers
Starting next month, home shoppers in Northeast Ohio will no longer be able to see listings before they go live. (iStock)
“Coming soon” listings banned in Ohio market
“Coming soon” listings banned in Ohio market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.