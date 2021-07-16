Open Menu

Biotech firm Regeneron plans $1.8B expansion in Westchester

Company receives up to $100M in tax credits to expand existing facilities in Tarrytown

Tri-State /
Jul.July 16, 2021 09:45 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer and 777 Old Saw Mill River Road in Tarrytown (Getty, Jim.henderson/Wikimedia)

Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer and 777 Old Saw Mill River Road in Tarrytown (Getty, Jim.henderson/Wikimedia)

Biotech company Regeneron is making a $1.8 billion investment to expand its footprint in the Mid-Hudson Region.

Deployed in two phases over the next six years, the funds will be used to expand research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities at the company’s Tarrytown campus in Westchester County. It is expected to create 1,000 new full-time jobs in the next five years, according to an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday.

Pending approval from local authorities, Regeneron plans to add new preclinical manufacturing and process development suites, as well as laboratories and offices. T

he project will see the design and construction of up to eight new buildings, three parking garages and a utility plant. The scope of the project is approximately 900,000 square feet. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

Regeneron had considered several different locations in the tri-state area for an expansion. They may have been swayed to stay in the Mid-Hudson Region with $100 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, which will be distributed if hiring goals are met.

“The continued growth of Regeneron here in New York is yet another indication that we are leading the way in the life sciences and attracting the jobs of tomorrow,’ Gov. Cuomo said in a release, estimating that the state will reap up to $2 billion in economic benefit from the development.

Regeneron was founded in 1988 and has grown into the largest biotech company in the state. The company was responsible for the development of an antibody treatment that helped prevent deaths among hospitalized patients during the pandemic.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BiotechDevelopmentRegenerontaxesTristatewestchester

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alchemy ABR’s Kenneth Horn and Brian Ray with a rendering of 258-278 Eighth Avenue (Alchemy ABR, JJ Operating)
    Alchemy-ABR secures $183M loan for Chelsea mixed-use project
    Alchemy-ABR secures $183M loan for Chelsea mixed-use project
    44 South Broadway in White Plains (Google Maps)
    Westchester office market ramps up in Q2
    Westchester office market ramps up in Q2
    Silverback Development's Josh Schuster, who is facing numerous legal claims from stakeholders. Photo Illustration of Schuster (Photo by Emily Assiran)
    Is developer Josh Schuster’s fast rise spiraling out of control?
    Is developer Josh Schuster’s fast rise spiraling out of control?
    Inventory is down in Greenwich (Getty)
    Half of Fairfield County home sales are above asking price
    Half of Fairfield County home sales are above asking price
    Condos.com founders Richard Swerdlow and Neel Kawale (Getty, Hauskey, Condos.com)
    Condos.com launches as iBuying website for new development units in US
    Condos.com launches as iBuying website for new development units in US
    The Grand Prospect Hall with former owners Michael and Alice Halkias. (Facebook via The Grand Prospect Hall)
    Grand Prospect Hall sold in Park Slope assemblage
    Grand Prospect Hall sold in Park Slope assemblage
    Naftali purchase pits neighbor against neighbor
    Naftali building clear-out pits neighbor against neighbor
    Naftali building clear-out pits neighbor against neighbor
    Related Companies executive vice president Bryan Cho and CareMax founder Carlos de Solo (Getty, CareMax)
    Related Companies, CareMax to open 75 senior health centers
    Related Companies, CareMax to open 75 senior health centers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.