The Hamptons housing market continues to sizzle even with summer in full swing. Several buyers forked over eight-figure sums in June for homes offering amenities beyond the typical gunite pools and tennis courts — such as apple orchards, outdoor kitchens, 12-person Jacuzzis and even trees growing up through the middle of the house.

There were also some notable listings, including one East Hampton property hitting the market for the first time in 75 years and a nearly century-old “fixer-upper,” which could be the priciest sale so far this year — if it snags its asking price.

Top 5 June sales

1. 258 Horsemill Lane, Southampton

$28 million

Eight months after selling his Southampton estate for $15.5 million, billionaire investor and fashion mogul Chris Burch paid $28 million for a 12,000 square-foot home at 258 Horsemill Lane in Southampton, according to Miller Samuel. Located on seven acres with an apple orchard and rose garden, the mansion has five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a guest cottage and a heated pool flanked by rows of sycamore trees. The estate is surrounded on three sides by land that has been farmed by the same two families since the 1600s. It also has 360 feet of water frontage on Mecox Bay, including a dock.

2. 347 Jobs Lane, Bridgehampton

$25 million

This newly constructed modernist manse in Bridgehampton closed in early June, according to Miller Samuel. It was built around two in-situ trees and features floor-to-ceiling windows along nearly every wall. It has seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. The 10,000-square-foot waterfront home also includes a heated oversized gunite pool, its own dock, a tennis court and a covered outdoor entertaining space with a full kitchen.

3. 520 Captains Neck Lane, Southampton

$18.7 million

This three-story, 8,300-square-foot, circa 1890s Southampton home sold in late June, according to Miller Samuel. It features eight bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces and a large covered patio. The second floor offers a water-facing master suite with a deck. The historic shingle-sided house, which sits on more than 3 acres with 350 feet of direct waterfront on Taylor Creek, boasts a pool, dock and tennis court with a separate tennis house.

4. 57 Jared Lane, Sagaponack

$17 million

Built in 1976, this Southampton home sold in late June. The seller was represented by JNC Halsey LLC and the buyer by 1384 Meadow Lane LLC. The property, which spans 2,244 square feet, sits on about 3 acres. Amenities include a heated pool and tennis court. Corcoran’s Tim Davis handled the sale. The home was listed in July 2019 for nearly $22 million, per Out East. It had sold for $16 million in early December, property records show, suggesting that it was flipped in less than four months for a tidy $4 million profit.

5. 22 Fordune Drive, Southampton

$13.5 million

This 8,970-square-foot Southampton retreat was originally listed for nearly $17 million, but it sold for only $13.5 million, according to Miller Samuel. It has eight bedrooms, eight full baths, two half-baths, a guest wing with four private en-suite bedrooms, a sitting room and a separate entrance. The master suite has two dressing rooms and two full bathrooms, one with a large soaking tub. Outside, there’s a heated gunite pool, tennis court and full outdoor kitchen with a covered dining area. It all sits on a 3-acre estate that abuts 23 acres of agricultural reserve and features an apple orchard and a koi pond with two waterfalls.

Listings to watch

840 Meadow Lane, Southampton

$75 million

A 22,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion, billed as a “fixer-upper,” listed last month for $75 million — which could make it the priciest Hamptons home sale so far this year if it makes its ask. The 12-bedroom, 12-bath home sits on an eight-acre estate with 500 feet of beach frontage and includes a beachfront deck, pool and tennis court. The mansion’s owner is an LLC tied to the family of the late attorney and real estate investor Julia Vance Carter. She died in 2014 and the home has been in the family for decades. Listing agent Tim Davis with the Corcoran Group said that the 92-year-old manse is in “fair to good condition” and expects a buyer to take up an extensive renovation.

201 Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton

$69 million

An East Hampton property nicknamed Cima Del Mundo (“top of the world”) is on the market for the first time in 75 years. Built in 1925 and renovated in 1994, the home has eight bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and five fireplaces. On the exterior are a pool, pool house, terraces and second-floor deck, all on 2.7 acres with 400 feet of ocean frontage. Ed Petrie of Compass has the listing.