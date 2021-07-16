Banksy’s impact on the art world may soon be rivaled by his impact on New York City’s real estate scene.

A vacant Lower East Side lot where the artist displayed a 2013 installation condemning the War in Iraq is now on the market for $2.49 million — despite a mere 25 feet of frontage on Ludlow Street, the New York Post reported.

Adjacent to 159 Ludlow Street and zoned for both commercial and residential use, the lot allows for the building of either 4,271 square feet or parking for six cars. Paul Massey’s B6 Real Estate Advisors has the listing.

The property has seen a variety of uses in recent years, according to neighborhood news outlet Bowery Boogie . In 2018, artist Adrian Wilson painted an anti-Amazon mural in the lot.

In 2019, it briefly played host to a five-story Bugs Bunny mural as well as an “orb-shaped screen” that projected NASA satellite footage of Earth. The lot was paved that same year, leading to speculation about a possible future development.

Banksy has a long history of using real estate as a canvas — both inside and outside buildings. In 2017, the artist decorated the interiors of the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, creating the “hotel with the worst view in the world.”

