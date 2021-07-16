Open Menu

Vacant Lower East Side lot once used by Banksy lists for $2.5M

With 25 ft of Ludlow Street frontage and room for 4K-sq-ft building, tiny lot has storied history

New York /
Jul.July 16, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
159 Ludlow Street (Photo by Scott Lynch/Flickr)

159 Ludlow Street (Photo by Scott Lynch/Flickr)

Banksy’s impact on the art world may soon be rivaled by his impact on New York City’s real estate scene.

A vacant Lower East Side lot where the artist displayed a 2013 installation condemning the War in Iraq is now on the market for $2.49 million — despite a mere 25 feet of frontage on Ludlow Street, the New York Post reported.

Adjacent to 159 Ludlow Street and zoned for both commercial and residential use, the lot allows for the building of either 4,271 square feet or parking for six cars. Paul Massey’s B6 Real Estate Advisors has the listing.

The property has seen a variety of uses in recent years, according to neighborhood news outlet Bowery Boogie . In 2018, artist Adrian Wilson painted an anti-Amazon mural in the lot.

In 2019, it briefly played host to a five-story Bugs Bunny mural as well as an “orb-shaped screen” that projected NASA satellite footage of Earth. The lot was paved that same year, leading to speculation about a possible future development.

Banksy has a long history of using real estate as a canvas — both inside and outside buildings. In 2017, the artist decorated the interiors of the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, creating the “hotel with the worst view in the world.”

Read more

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    banksyCommercial Real Estatelower east sideResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rent law, then Covid leaves family landlord with no choice but to sell
    Rent law, Covid leave family landlord with one choice: sell
    Rent law, Covid leave family landlord with one choice: sell
    Jeff Stevens, Managing Partner of Anacapa Partners (Getty, LinkedIn via Stevens)
    San Francisco-based Anacapa acquires NY rental platform Loftey
    San Francisco-based Anacapa acquires NY rental platform Loftey
    High Tide Flooding Hit New Records In 2020
    High tides are flooding coastal communities with record frequency
    High tides are flooding coastal communities with record frequency
    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty, iStock)
    Where Airbnb lost the most listings during the pandemic
    Where Airbnb lost the most listings during the pandemic
    Inventory is down in Greenwich (Getty)
    Half of Fairfield County home sales are above asking price
    Half of Fairfield County home sales are above asking price
    TF Cornerstone president Fredrick Elghanayan and 595 Dean Street (TF Cornerstone, rendering via MOSO Studio)
    TF Cornerstone scores $385M loan for Prospect Heights apartment towers
    TF Cornerstone scores $385M loan for Prospect Heights apartment towers
    Chris Whittle and his Hamptons estate (Photos via Trulia and Meridian)
    Credit bid of $700K nets Hamptons estate asking $95M
    Credit bid of $700K nets Hamptons estate asking $95M
    196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville (Google Maps)
    Notorious Brooklyn landlord locked out tenant, trashed his possessions: suit
    Notorious Brooklyn landlord locked out tenant, trashed his possessions: suit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.