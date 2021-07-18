The Chicago home of two-time Olympic gold medalist and Bulls’ great Scottie Pippen is hitting Airbnb to coincide with the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Pippen’s Highland Park mansion is open for three separate one-night stays in early August at a symbolic rate of $92 per night, a reference to Pippen’s 1992 Olympic gold, according to People.com.

Bookings open for Pippen’s home on July 22. Those who manage to book one of the three nights can bring three guests and will be able to play basketball on his indoor court, hang out in the sauna or pool, and tour his extensive collection of trophies and memorabilia.

His home theater will be open to watch the Olympic Games in Tokyo, as well as archival footage of the Dream Team’s 1992 Olympic run.

Airbnb regularly creates novelty bookings for its Airbnb Online Experience promotion. The platform is also running an online Q&A with Pippen’s 1992 teammates Larry Bird and Patrick Ewing.

Last year, Airbnb turned the last remaining Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon, into a nostalgia-themed rental at a rate of $4 per night, a tie-in to the defunct video store’s rental fee.

The platform also secured five one-night stays at the Bel Air mansion where “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” filmed as a promotion for the show’s 30th anniversary.

Pippen’s PR stunt could also double as a marketing move.

In October 2018, he cut the asking price on the 10,000 square-foot home to $2.25 million.

Meanwhile, his Bulls and Dream Team teammate Michael Jordan is still trying to sell his own Highland Park mansion, this one a 30,000-square-foot property.

The massive home has been on the market for more than decade. Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy Jordan recently listed her own six-bedroom Chicago home.

[People.com] — Dennis Lynch