Open Menu

Sovereign wealth funds are hunting for real estate

Focus will be on residential and industrial purchases, according to survey

National /
Jul.July 18, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sovereign wealth funds are hunting for real estate

(iStock)

Sovereign wealth funds and central banks are looking to capitalize on post-pandemic real estate investment opportunities, following a brief pullback last year.

Nearly three quarters of industry respondents to an Invesco survey believe the pandemic-fueled price fall in valuations will drive property purchases, according to IPE Real Assets.

Participants in the survey included 141 sovereign wealth funds and 82 central banks with a collective $19 trillion in assets.

Average real estate allocations among respondents is down to 8.3 percent this year from 9 percent in 2020 and 8.7 percent in 2019. But around half of wealth funds plan to increase real estate activity from 2020 levels, and about a quarter plan to maintain last year’s level of activity.

Respondents rated industrial and residential properties as more attractive than office and retail properties, which bore the brunt of the pandemic’s economic impact.

Data centers were the most desirable sector based on anticipated yields over the next five years, respondents said in the survey. The growth of the online economy is driving demand for data storage and the sophisticated infrastructure needed to support the modern internet ecosystem.

Leasing slowed last year but is expected to accelerate to potentially record levels. Rents also surged in secondary markets in the second half of 2020. [IPE] — Dennis Lynch https://realassets.ipe.com/news/sovereign-funds-tipped-to-revive-activity-after-real-estate-allocations-fall/10053979.article




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateInstitutional Investorsoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    159 Ludlow Street (Photo by Scott Lynch/Flickr)
    Vacant Lower East Side lot once used by Banksy lists for $2.5M
    Vacant Lower East Side lot once used by Banksy lists for $2.5M
    44 South Broadway in White Plains (Google Maps)
    Westchester office market ramps up in Q2
    Westchester office market ramps up in Q2
    Rent law, then Covid leaves family landlord with no choice but to sell
    Rent law, Covid leave family landlord with one choice: sell
    Rent law, Covid leave family landlord with one choice: sell
    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty, iStock)
    Where Airbnb lost the most listings during the pandemic
    Where Airbnb lost the most listings during the pandemic
    TF Cornerstone president Fredrick Elghanayan and 595 Dean Street (TF Cornerstone, rendering via MOSO Studio)
    TF Cornerstone scores $385M loan for Prospect Heights apartment towers
    TF Cornerstone scores $385M loan for Prospect Heights apartment towers
    NexPoint founder and principal James Dondero (Nexbank)
    NexPoint-managed single-family landlord eyes IPO amid rental boom
    NexPoint-managed single-family landlord eyes IPO amid rental boom
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty)
    Blackstone buys $5.1B in affordable housing from AIG
    Blackstone buys $5.1B in affordable housing from AIG
    Tavros Capital Partners' Nicholas Silvers and Dov Barnett with a rending 351 West 14th Street (Tavros, BKSK Architects)
    Tavros nabs refi on Meatpacking District properties it wants to redevelop
    Tavros nabs refi on Meatpacking District properties it wants to redevelop
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.