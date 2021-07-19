Open Menu

$45M penthouse helps Manhattan’s luxury market rebound from five-month low

Buyers inked 33 contracts for properties asking over $4 million last week

New York /
Jul.July 19, 2021 05:32 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
30 Park Place PH78A and 67 Vestry Street (StreetEasy, CityRealty)

30 Park Place PH78A and 67 Vestry Street (StreetEasy, CityRealty)

The Manhattan luxury market has picked up where it left off.

Buyers last week signed 33 deals signed for properties asking $4 million or more, a week after the count dropped to 28, the lowest number since February.

The holiday-week slump had ended an unprecedented string of weeks with 30 or more deals, according to the Olshan Report, which tracks the volume and value of Manhattan luxury contract signings.

“The market doesn’t show any indication of easing up,” said Donna Olshan, the report’s author. “The only reason why the streak ended was because it was July Fourth.”

Read more

The most expensive property locked up last week was a 6,207-square-foot triplex penthouse at 67 Vestry Street asking $45 million. The four-bedroom unit has four terraces spanning 1,875 square feet. If the sale closes at the contract price, it would be the most expensive in Tribeca this year.

The second priciest listing to go into contract was a duplex penthouse at 30 Park Place. The 6,127-square-foot unit has three bedrooms and two spacious loggias. The seller paid $30 million for the condo in 2017 and was asking $39.5 million.

Of the 33 deals hammered out last week, 23 were for condos while just six were for co-ops and four were for townhouses. The total asking price volume was $326 million and the median price was $6.15 million.

The average discount from the original to the final asking price was the lowest of the year at 3 percent, according to Olshan. The prior week’s average discount was 9 percent.

“It might be a one-week wonder,” said Olshan, who pointed to the continued spread of the Delta variant and low vaccination rates as causes for concern. “I don’t predict that prices are going to go up.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real EstateManhattan Condo MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gary Berman CEO of Tricon Residential (Tricon, iStock)
    Tricon Residential lines up $5B single-family rental venture
    Tricon Residential lines up $5B single-family rental venture
    Isabel Rose, 90 Franklin Street and Scott Yedid (Getty, Compass, Cerberus)
    Rose Associates heiress sells $10M Tribeca condo to distressed mortgage trader
    Rose Associates heiress sells $10M Tribeca condo to distressed mortgage trader
    Cantor Companies CEO Michael Cantor and the home in Rumson, New Jersey (Cantor Companies, Concierge Auctions)
    Real estate developer to auction $11M Jersey Shore mansion
    Real estate developer to auction $11M Jersey Shore mansion
    Brown Harris Stevens’ Christopher Halstead
    Clark Halstead’s nephew tapped to lead BHS Connecticut
    Clark Halstead’s nephew tapped to lead BHS Connecticut
    Abandon hope, all ye who work here: Hamptons workers shut out
    Abandon hope, all ye who work here: Hamptons workers shut out
    Abandon hope, all ye who work here: Hamptons workers shut out
    429 East 52nd Street
    Corporate tenants ride motorcycles in a Midtown high-rise: lawsuit
    Corporate tenants ride motorcycles in a Midtown high-rise: lawsuit
    Clockwise from top left: Richard Ferrari, Elliman's flagship NYC office at 575 Madison Avenue, Elliman's Executive Chairman Howard Lorber and Elliman's president and COO Scott Durkin
    BHS agent Richard Ferrari named Douglas Elliman’s New York CEO
    BHS agent Richard Ferrari named Douglas Elliman’s New York CEO
    118 Riverside Drive with Jerry Stiller, Anne Meara and Ben Stiller (Google Maps, Getty)
    UWS co-op owned by Jerry Stiller hits market for first time in 50 years
    UWS co-op owned by Jerry Stiller hits market for first time in 50 years
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.