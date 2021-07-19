Open Menu

Condos sales still dominate co-ops in $10M+ category

New York /
Jul.July 19, 2021 08:00 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of 220 Central Park South (iStock, StreetEasy)

Photo illustration of 220 Central Park South (iStock, StreetEasy)

In Manhattan and Brooklyn, condo sales are still king in the $10 million-plus category.

In the first six months of the year, 61 of the 70 luxury home sales were condos, according to a Serhant report. The remaining nine were co-ops.

That continues a near decade-long trend of condo supremacy, dating to the first half of 2012, the report showed.

Co-ops have “fallen out of favor as new development condos became the preferred choice of ownership due to their less invasive purchasing requirements,” said Serhant’s Garrett Derderian, who prepared the midyear luxury report. He added that “cooperatives oftentimes require onerous background checks and financial disclosures to be able to purchase within them.”

The three priciest sales through June were for units at 220 Central Park South.  The most expensive sales were for $82.5 million, $75 million and $59.5 million. The two priciest properties — on the 60th and 61st floors — sold to the same buyer.

From January through June, median sales price for the $10 million and up homes stood at just over $14 million, the report showed. Condos averaged around $14.45 million — $4,396 a foot — while co-ops went for about $12.1 million — about $3,778 a foot.

The overall housing market in Manhattan has been on a hot streak in recent months. Manhattan has seen a surging number of home sales and from February to the first week of July, more than 30 buyers signed contracts to purchase Manhattan homes asking more than $4 million.

Read more

But sellers have also been slashing prices to close deals, according to Serhant.

The 61 condo sales that closed at $10 million-plus category saw an average discount of 18 percent. The nine co-ops that sold had the seller accept a discount of 30 percent from the asking price. Both were records in their respective categories.

Still, Derderian said “there has never been a stronger first-half of a year for new super-prime [$10 million and over] contracts.” Part of the attraction, he added, is that “buyers were able to pick up high-value assets at a relatively reduced cost from where they were initially priced.”

Strong sales should continue into the fall, Derderian said, as international buyers reenter the market.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    co-opscondosLuxury Real EstateResidential Real EstateSerhant

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Scottie Pippen and the Chicago property (Getty, Airbnb)
    Olympic deal: Scottie Pippen lists Chicago mansion on Airbnb for $92
    Olympic deal: Scottie Pippen lists Chicago mansion on Airbnb for $92
    Opendoor's Eric Wu and Will Holmes (Twitter, LinkedIn, iStock)
    New Opendoor program gives agents big bonuses
    New Opendoor program gives agents big bonuses
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Flurry of 8-figure deals highlight top Hamptons sales in June
    Flurry of 8-figure deals highlight top Hamptons sales in June
    Flurry of 8-figure deals highlight top Hamptons sales in June
    Diane Ramirez of Brown Harris Stevens
    Brown Harris Stevens executive Diane Ramirez steps down
    Brown Harris Stevens executive Diane Ramirez steps down
    248 Kosciuszko Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps)
    On second thought, a Bed Stuy development plan falls apart
    On second thought, a Bed Stuy development plan falls apart
    159 Ludlow Street (Photo by Scott Lynch/Flickr)
    Vacant Lower East Side lot once used by Banksy lists for $2.5M
    Vacant Lower East Side lot once used by Banksy lists for $2.5M
    Jeff Stevens, Managing Partner of Anacapa Partners (Getty, LinkedIn via Stevens)
    San Francisco-based Anacapa acquires NY rental platform Loftey
    San Francisco-based Anacapa acquires NY rental platform Loftey
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.