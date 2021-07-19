Open Menu

Mondelēz taking bids for shuttered Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn

The factory's property value is assessed at around $29.3 million

Tri-State /
Jul.July 19, 2021 06:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey (Google Maps)

The Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, just closed after 60 years. (Google Maps)

For a hungry buyer, this could be a sweet deal.

The Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, shut down Friday after 60 years and the property will hit the market, according to Northjersey.com.

“There is a real estate process underway,” said Laurie Guzzinati, a senior director of corporate and government affairs at Nabisco parent company Mondelēz International. “There is no specific asking price, and we asked interested parties to submit bids.”

The assessed value of the property is $29.3 million. Mondelēz paid around $1 million in annual taxes to Fair Lawn.

Guzzinati said the cookie-maker’s factory is being shuttered because it is outdated. The closure affected around 600 workers.

Mondelēz this year also closed a factory in Atlanta, Georgia, employing 400 people.

Some, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Bill Pascrell Jr., have suggested the jobs will be “moved” to Mexico, although Mondelēz denied that. [Northjersey.com] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateindustrial marketNew Jerseytristate-weekly

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Flurry of 8-figure deals highlight Hamptons sales in June
    Flurry of 8-figure deals highlight Hamptons sales in June
    Flurry of 8-figure deals highlight Hamptons sales in June
    Castello di Borghese Vineyard
    North Fork vineyards attract new varietals of buyers
    North Fork vineyards attract new varietals of buyers
    Climate change a “non-issue” in Hamptons despite exceptional vulnerability
    Climate change a “non-issue” in Hamptons despite exceptional vulnerability
    Climate change a “non-issue” in Hamptons despite exceptional vulnerability
    (iStock)
    Long Island office market on pace for dreadful year: report
    Long Island office market on pace for dreadful year: report
    In Greenwich, CT, office demand has popped, lifting rents and spurring bidding wars for choice spaces. (iStock)
    Greenwich targets NYC’s office workers as leasing surges 312%
    Greenwich targets NYC’s office workers as leasing surges 312%
    (iStock)
    These hotel markets have entered a depression
    These hotel markets have entered a depression
    The share of vacant sublease space in the total vacancy was 16.5 percent, the highest since 2005. (iStock)
    Office vacancy rate in New Jersey nears 19%
    Office vacancy rate in New Jersey nears 19%
    Westchester County Executive George Latimer (Westchester, Getty)
    Westchester compels co-op boards to justify rejection of buyers
    Westchester compels co-op boards to justify rejection of buyers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.