For a hungry buyer, this could be a sweet deal.

The Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, shut down Friday after 60 years and the property will hit the market, according to Northjersey.com.

“There is a real estate process underway,” said Laurie Guzzinati, a senior director of corporate and government affairs at Nabisco parent company Mondelēz International. “There is no specific asking price, and we asked interested parties to submit bids.”

The assessed value of the property is $29.3 million. Mondelēz paid around $1 million in annual taxes to Fair Lawn.

Guzzinati said the cookie-maker’s factory is being shuttered because it is outdated. The closure affected around 600 workers.

Mondelēz this year also closed a factory in Atlanta, Georgia, employing 400 people.

Some, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Bill Pascrell Jr., have suggested the jobs will be “moved” to Mexico, although Mondelēz denied that. [Northjersey.com] — Dennis Lynch

