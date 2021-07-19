Open Menu

Real estate developer to auction $11M Jersey Shore mansion

Michael Cantor, now living in Florida, sets no reserve or minimum bid

Jul.July 19, 2021 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Cantor Companies CEO Michael Cantor and the home in Rumson, New Jersey (Cantor Companies, Concierge Auctions)

A prominent real estate developer is taking the unusual step of auctioning off one of his homes — and not just any home.

Michael Cantor is putting his waterfront mansion in Rumson, New Jersey, up for bid this week through Concierge Auctions. It will be offered without reserve or minimum bid from July 22 to July 27, according to Mansion Global.

The 3.71-acre property on the Jersey Shore is listed by Burke and Manna for $11 million.

The Cantor Companies CEO bought the home in 1983, expanding and upgrading the property over the past four decades. The 13,000-square-foot living space comes with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-baths, plus a library, billiards room, gym and wet bar.

There’s also 200 feet of dock space that goes 12 feet deep. Additionally, the property has two garages with 15-foot ceilings for any buyer with monster trucks.

Cantor, who now lives full-time in Florida, sold his oceanfront Manalapan mansion for $28 million in a deal reported last month.

The Manalapan mansion featured seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a tennis court, 160 feet of oceanfront and another 160 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway. It was snapped up by a land trust managed by City National Bank of Florida.

[Mansion Global] — Holden Walter-Warner




