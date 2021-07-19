Open Menu

Shopping center trade group ICSC drops shopping centers from name

60-year-old association hopes to expand membership to tech startups, others in rebranding

National /
Jul.July 19, 2021 11:17 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ICSC President Tom McGee (ICSC via YouTube)

ICSC President Tom McGee (ICSC via YouTube)

The International Council of Shopping Centers is no more. Innovating Commerce Serving Communities will now rise in its place.

The world’s largest retail real estate trade association is rebranding in the wake of a pandemic that has accelerated struggles faced by brick-and-mortar retailers in recent years. CNBC reports that the rebrand has been in the works for nine months.

The group is hoping to widen its membership to technology startups and real estate service providers, among others, according to CNBC. The ICSC also hopes the rebrand will enable it to connect with younger professionals and re-energize its ranks.

The ICSC has struggled over the past 16 months. Last June, the company laid off at least 70 employees, which CEO Tom McGee called an “incredibly tragic day.” The ICSC, which has about 50,000 members in North America, has also struggled to account for lost revenue after the pandemic forced it to convert in-person conferences to virtual gatherings.

ICSC’s changes come as malls and shopping centers continue to figure out their place in a post-pandemic world in which in-person shopping has continued to cede market share to e-commerce.

Around a quarter of malls in the United States are expected to close by 2025. Retail rents in Manhattan have now fallen for 15 consecutive quarters. While the nationwide retail vacancy rate was 10.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, it was even higher for malls at 11.4 percent — an all-time record.

The ICSC is banking on a comeback of its own, though: its largest in-person conference is slated to return to Las Vegas in December.

Read more

[CNBC] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateICSCRetail Real EstateTrade Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    428 East 89th Street (iStock, Google Maps)
    “I am going to kill you”: Tenant from hell wreaks havoc
    “I am going to kill you”: Tenant from hell wreaks havoc
    Sovereign wealth funds are hunting for real estate
    Sovereign wealth funds are hunting for real estate
    Sovereign wealth funds are hunting for real estate
    Vornado CEO Steve Roth and 770 Broadway (Getty, Vornado)
    Astor Place Kmart to be replaced by grocery store: sources
    Astor Place Kmart to be replaced by grocery store: sources
    159 Ludlow Street (Photo by Scott Lynch/Flickr)
    Vacant Lower East Side lot once used by Banksy lists for $2.5M
    Vacant Lower East Side lot once used by Banksy lists for $2.5M
    Rent law, then Covid leaves family landlord with no choice but to sell
    Rent law, Covid leave family landlord with one choice: sell
    Rent law, Covid leave family landlord with one choice: sell
    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty, iStock)
    Where Airbnb lost the most listings during the pandemic
    Where Airbnb lost the most listings during the pandemic
    TF Cornerstone president Fredrick Elghanayan and 595 Dean Street (TF Cornerstone, rendering via MOSO Studio)
    TF Cornerstone scores $385M loan for Prospect Heights apartment towers
    TF Cornerstone scores $385M loan for Prospect Heights apartment towers
    NexPoint founder and principal James Dondero (Nexbank)
    NexPoint-managed single-family landlord eyes IPO amid rental boom
    NexPoint-managed single-family landlord eyes IPO amid rental boom
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.