Brooklyn sees 21 luxury contracts signed — again

Sales activity remained slow last week as total asking prices ticked up slightly

New York /
Jul.July 20, 2021 09:48 AM
By Cordilia James
50 Hicks Street and 170 Carroll Street (Photos via Compass, Leslie J. Garfield)

Twenty-one contracts asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn last week for the second week in a row, according to Compass’s weekly report.

That total ends a five-week slide in the number of contracts signed in the borough, though it’s still well below sales activity in May, when weeks with 40 or more luxury deals were a regular occurrence.

Taken together, the asking prices of these contracts were slightly higher this time around, totaling $64 million, up from the previous week’s $62 million.

Townhouses and condominiums each saw 10 contracts signed, while only one co-op deal was signed.

The median asking price for condo contracts was $2.59 million. Townhouses had a median asking price of $2.56 million.

A Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 50 Hicks Street was the most expensive deal at nearly $8 million, or $1,509 per square foot. The 5,304 square foot home has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms across five stories.

The second most expensive contract signed was for a townhouse at 170 Carroll Street that last asked $5.1 million, or $1,455 per square foot. The Carroll Gardens home spans 3,504 square feet and features six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a roof deck.

The average price per square foot for contracts signed last week was $1,405, and the median asking price was $2.5 million. Homes spent an average of 219 days on the market and the average discount was 2 percent.

    Tags
    brooklynLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

