Film studio planned for East Fishkill in Hudson Valley

National Resources to build 262K sf of sound stages on former IBM campus

Tri-State
Jul.July 20, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
iPark 84 in East Fishkill (Photo via iPark84)

More lights, camera and action are headed to the Hudson Valley, as a film studio is coming to iPark 84, the former IBM campus in East Fishkill.

More details on the Dutchess County film studio are to be announced July 31. National Resources, the developer at the site, will construct a new building, according to the Albany Times-Union.

The film facility will use an existing portion of iPark in addition to a custom build. It will have the tallest sound stages in the Hudson Valley, which would be a selling point over other studios in the region.

New York’s film and television production tax credit, funded at $420 million a year, is one of the most generous in the nation. It was extended last year through 2025.

While iPark has over 2 million square feet of commercial space on the site, the film studio will only cover a modest portion of it. One stage will use 52,000 square feet of existing space, while six new stages will each use 30,000 square feet and two new stages will each use 15,000, for a total of 262,000 square feet.

Other tenants at iPark 84 include GlobalFoundries and eMagin. New businesses are also moving in at iPark 84, including an Amazon receiving center.

National Resources is also developing a film production facility in Yonkers for Lionsgate Entertainment. The Hudson Valley Film Commission has reported upwards of $30 million in revenue in 2021 so far. HBO’s The White House Plumbers and The Sex Lives of College Girls were recently produced in the Hudson Valley.

GlobalFoundries announced Monday that it will build a second factory near its headquarters in Malta, New York, to address the worldwide chip shortage.

[Albany Times-Union] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Commercial Real EstateEast Fishkillfilm productionhudson valley

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.