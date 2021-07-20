Open Menu

Werwaiss Properties plans 37-story mixed-use tower in LIC

Neighborhood developer has another mixed-use project in the works just four blocks away

New York /
Jul.July 20, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Werwaiss Properties files plans for 240-unit building in LIC

Gretchen Werwaiss and an aerial of 23-02 42nd Road in Long Island City(Google Maps and Long Island City Queens)

Not content with just one new tower in Long Island City, local developer Werwaiss Properties has filed plans for its second major mixed-use project in the neighborhood in a little over a year.

The family-owned real estate firm is planning a 230,000 square-foot mixed-use building at 23-02 42nd Road in Long Island City with 240 residential units and about 10,000 square feet of commercial space, according to an application filed this week.

Located just a few blocks away from 27-10 44th Drive — where Werwaiss filed permits for a roughly 118,000 square-foot, 157-unit mixed-use project last year — the 37-story building is expected to stand 372 feet tall and include 91 parking spaces. 163,000 square feet will be devoted to above-ground residential units.

Christopher Fogarty of Fogarty Finger is the architect of record.

Read more

The Werwaiss family has owned the property, which is currently used as a parking lot, since 1974. Based in Long Island City, the developer says it owns more than 75 commercial, industrial or mixed-use buildings, primarily in the neighborhood, but also elsewhere in the city as well as in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Neither Fogarty Finger nor Werwaiss were immediately available for comment.




