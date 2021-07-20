Not content with just one new tower in Long Island City, local developer Werwaiss Properties has filed plans for its second major mixed-use project in the neighborhood in a little over a year.

The family-owned real estate firm is planning a 230,000 square-foot mixed-use building at 23-02 42nd Road in Long Island City with 240 residential units and about 10,000 square feet of commercial space, according to an application filed this week.

Located just a few blocks away from 27-10 44th Drive — where Werwaiss filed permits for a roughly 118,000 square-foot, 157-unit mixed-use project last year — the 37-story building is expected to stand 372 feet tall and include 91 parking spaces. 163,000 square feet will be devoted to above-ground residential units.

Christopher Fogarty of Fogarty Finger is the architect of record.

The Werwaiss family has owned the property, which is currently used as a parking lot, since 1974. Based in Long Island City, the developer says it owns more than 75 commercial, industrial or mixed-use buildings, primarily in the neighborhood, but also elsewhere in the city as well as in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Neither Fogarty Finger nor Werwaiss were immediately available for comment.