Four landlords allegedly pushed out 5,000 renters during moratorium

House select subcommittee is seeking documents

National /
Jul.July 21, 2021 09:50 AM
TRD Staff
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, around 11.5 million Americans were behind on rent last month. (Getty)

A House select subcommittee is hot on the trail of four landlords allegedly responsible for forcing out 5,000 renters during the CDC’s eviction moratorium.

The subcommittee is asking for documents from Invitation Homes, Pretium Partners, Ventron Management and the Siegel Group about their recent eviction practices. Letters to the companies were sent Monday requiring documents by Aug. 3, according to the Washington Post.

Ventron Management allegedly moved to evict more than 2,000 renters during the pandemic. The Siegel Group has allegedly increased eviction filings and disputed that the moratorium applied to their tenants.

Invitation Homes also allegedly evicted many tenants, despite some being approved for federal rental resistance. It plans to comply with the House subcommittee’s document request. Pretium Partners told the Post it is “committed to honor CDC declarations beyond the stated expiration.”

Invitation Homes CEO Dallas Tanner

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, around 11.5 million Americans were behind on rent last month.

There is growing concern that the United States is on the verge of a displacement crisis. The CDC’s eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31 and there are no plans to extend it. Congress has appropriated $46 billion in emergency rental aid, but some states are struggling to get the aid to tenants.

[WaPo] — Holden Walter-Warner




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.