Impressive showing: Former home to nudist colony asks $20M

164-acre lakeside compound in Hudson Valley would shatter local record

Jul.July 21, 2021 11:50 AM
TRD Staff
The property at 201 Swartekill Road in Esopus (Redfin, iStock)

The property at 201 Swartekill Road in Esopus (Redfin, iStock)

There’s a lot to see in this listing, and much more that has already been seen.

A sprawling Hudson Valley compound that had been home to a nudist colony hit the market for $19.95 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

If sold at that price, the 164-acre lakeside property at 201 Swartekill Road in Esopus would shatter the Ulster County record. The existing mark stands at a puny $3.25 million in a county where the median sales price hovers at around $325,000, according to the report.

For buyers who believe size matters,“Auchmoody,” as the property is known, includes a 7,000-square-foot main house, equipped with a deck that extends over a 25-acre private lake. The home has five bedrooms and many oversized windows facing the water.

There are also two stone guest cottages, one with a portico, outdoor fireplace and deck access to the lake, along with a man made waterfall. There is also a caretaker’s house, a three-story barn and three-car garage on the property.

David Maltz of Maltz Auctions acquired the property for about $900,000 in 1998, the report noted. He died in 2015 and his family is selling the estate, which they renovated in 2016 by adding 1,500 square feet to the main house. They have recently rented out the property on Airbnb for $5,000 a night.

After the nudist colony shed the property, it served as a dude ranch.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner

    Esopushudson valleyResidential Real EstateUlster County

