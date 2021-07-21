Open Menu

Rotem Rosen scores legal win against Alex Sapir

Judge says Sapir must set aside $55M as fight over father’s estate proceeds

New York /
Jul.July 21, 2021 11:07 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Rotem Rosen, Alex Sapir and Tamir Sapir (Getty)

From left: Rotem Rosen, Alex Sapir and Tamir Sapir (Getty)

Rotem Rosen just scored a legal victory in an ongoing lawsuit with Alex Sapir, his former brother-in-law.

Rosen asserts he is owed $102.9 million from the estate of Sapir Organization founder Tamir Sapir, who died in 2014. Last week, a judge ruled that Alex Sapir, a son of Tamir, must put $55.5 million in escrow while the dispute is being decided, according to the Commercial Observer.

During the case, Alex Sapir and Rotem Rosen agreed to set aside the $55.5 million to protect what Rosen claims is his stake in a company they co-founded. But Sapir reportedly failed to put the money aside and then attempted to nullify the agreement, leading to the judge’s ruling in Rosen’s favor.

Read more

Rosen had sued in 2019 on behalf of ASRR Capital, which he founded with Alex Sapir. Rosen ultimately bought Sapir out of the 50-50 ownership for $70 million in 2017. The company owns property in Miami and New York City.

Over the course of this case, both men have filed additional lawsuits against one another. In July 2020, Sapir sued Rosen and his brother for $100 million, alleging they used positions at the Sapir Organization to unfairly enrich themselves and steal proprietary documents. Rosen filed a lawsuit of his own, alleging Sapir was in default over the ASRR buyout.

Sapir is president and CEO of the Sapir Organization.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLegalThe Sapir Organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Park Avenue and Vornado CEO Steven Roth (VNO)
    Vornado to buy rest of One Park Avenue
    Vornado to buy rest of One Park Avenue
    The partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Inside the tug-of-war over the Surfside condo site’s future
    Inside the tug-of-war over the Surfside condo site’s future
    A rendering of 45 Park Place and Sharif El Gamal (SOMA, Getty)
    45 Park Place mired in involuntary bankruptcy, foreclosure proceedings
    45 Park Place mired in involuntary bankruptcy, foreclosure proceedings
    Apple Headquarters in Cupertino and Tim Cook (Wikipedia)
    Apple delays return to office by a month
    Apple delays return to office by a month
    iPark 84 in East Fishkill (Photo via iPark84)
    Film studio planned for East Fishkill in Hudson Valley
    Film studio planned for East Fishkill in Hudson Valley
    429 East 52nd Street
    Corporate tenants ride motorcycles in a Midtown high-rise: lawsuit
    Corporate tenants ride motorcycles in a Midtown high-rise: lawsuit
    ICSC President Tom McGee (ICSC via YouTube)
    Shopping center trade group ICSC drops shopping centers from name
    Shopping center trade group ICSC drops shopping centers from name
    428 East 89th Street (iStock, Google Maps)
    “I am going to kill you”: Tenant from hell wreaks havoc
    “I am going to kill you”: Tenant from hell wreaks havoc
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.