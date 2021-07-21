Open Menu

SL Green asking record $322 psf at One Vanderbilt

Even as Manhattan office sector struggles, firm seeks top dollar

New York /
Jul.July 21, 2021 05:26 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and One Vanderbilt (Getty)

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and One Vanderbilt (Getty)

Top-floor tenants of SL Green’s One Vanderbilt would enjoy unbeatable views. But for that luxury, the landlord is seeking an unprecedented price.

SL Green is asking $322 per square foot for the top floor of its supertall office tower, and $312 for the penultimate level, according to documents obtained by The Real Deal. The asking rents make its so-called “sky floors” the priciest office space in the city.

If anyone bites, that would smash the record of $300 per square foot reportedly paid by Ken Griffin’s Citadel at 425 Park Avenue in 2019.

“This would certainly be a new benchmark if they can succeed at leasing this north of $300 a square foot,” said Cynthia Wasserberger of JLL.

The owner of the tallest office tower in Midtown, at 1,401 feet, is making no apologies.

“These floors are priced to reflect the uniqueness of the offering: truly one-of-a-kind spaces at New York’s best address,” said Steve Durels, executive vice president at SL Green.

Read more

As work-from-home slowly gives way to hybrid work models, commercial landlords near Grand Central Terminal have struggled. Nearly 23 percent of commercial spaces near the transit hub sit vacant, the second-highest rate in Manhattan, according to a recent Cushman & Wakefield report.

Some signs, notably an uptick in tours and decreased sublet volume, point to a brighter future. But as of last month, only about a fifth of office workers were back at their desks, and many companies remain uncertain about when, if at all, they will return to the pre-pandemic norm.

Annual rent of $322 per square foot may be a high bar compared to the neighborhood’s Class A average of $72.54, but One Vanderbilt has several factors in its favor.

First, it is brand new and state-of-the-art, whereas most of Midtown East’s office buildings are dated, thanks to restrictive zoning that was not changed until five years ago. And it is substantially taller than its local peers, thanks to the rezoning, allowing for premium rents on the upper floors.

Its location immediately next to Grand Central terminal makes it easy for commuters, especially those taking Metro-North from ritzy suburbs north of the city. “For employers who want convenience for their employees, this is as good as it gets,” said Wasserberger.

Further, the pandemic has pushed tenants toward new construction offering column-free floor plates and modern ventilation for virus-weary workers.

This spring, One Vanderbilt anchor tenant TD Bank expanded its footprint there by 24,000 square feet. The 1,400-foot tower is now 89 percent leased, according to SL Green.

Now, all that’s left for SL Green executives is finding a taker. “They will probably be courting a tenant that is relatively price-insensitive,” said Wasserberger, “and just wants something relatively unique.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateManhattan Office MarketOffice Leasingone vanderbiltSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    Churchill Real Estate’s Justin Ehrlich and 945 Bergen Street (Formworks)
    Churchill plans bankruptcy sale of Nassau Brewery project in Crown Heights
    Churchill plans bankruptcy sale of Nassau Brewery project in Crown Heights
    Hybrid horizons: How 3 Manhattan office tenants are retooling the workplace
    Hybrid horizons: How 3 Manhattan office tenants are retooling the workplace
    Hybrid horizons: How 3 Manhattan office tenants are retooling the workplace
    SL Green CEO Marc Holliday with 461 Fifth Avenue and 220 East 197th Street in Fordham (SL Green, Google Maps)
    SL Green pays $28M for full control of Midtown office building
    SL Green pays $28M for full control of Midtown office building
    From left: a rendering of 286 Rider Avenue, Ben Harlev and Heritage Equity Partners' Toby Moskovits (Fischer Makooi Architect, Moskovits via Sasha Maslov, Ben Harlev via NadlanCityNY)
    Lender tries to seize Toby Moskovits’ Bronx apartment project
    Lender tries to seize Toby Moskovits’ Bronx apartment project
    From left: Rotem Rosen, Alex Sapir and Tamir Sapir (Getty)
    Rotem Rosen scores legal win against Alex Sapir
    Rotem Rosen scores legal win against Alex Sapir
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.