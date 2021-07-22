Open Menu

Housing investors went on spending spree in second quarter

Account for nearly a quarter of home sales in Miami, other major markets

National /
Jul.July 22, 2021 01:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Housing investors took advantage of a hot market, collectively purchasing the group’s most homes in a quarter since 2000. (iStock)

Housing investors took advantage of a hot market, collectively purchasing the group’s most homes in a quarter since 2000. (iStock)

Investors showed no fear of rising home prices in the second quarter, going on a spending spree not seen in the sector in more than 20 years.

As home prices and rents appreciated, housing investors poured $49 billion into acquisitions during the second quarter. Investors were responsible for buying almost 68,000 homes, up more than 10,000 from the previous quarter, according to Redfin data reported by Bloomberg News.

The Redfin report, including multifamily buildings, condos and single-family homes, found purchases from investors represented 16 percent of all home sales during the quarter.

Miami was one of several markets where investors accounted for more than 20 percent of home sales in the quarter. In that market, they bought 2,640 homes for $2.6 billion, making up 24.2 percent of sales.

Read more

Other markets where a large percentage of sales came from investors were Phoenix (24.5 percent), Atlanta (23.6 percent), Charlotte (22.8 percent) and Las Vegas (22.8 percent).

In Chicago, housing investors spent more than $871 million in the second quarter, making up 10.3 percent of home sales. In Los Angeles, the figures were $7.3 billion and 17 percent, and in New York City, $2.7 billion and 13 percent of home sales.

Investor home purchases dipped dramatically during the initial months of the pandemic, with fewer than 33,000 reported in the second quarter of 2020, according to Redfin.

[Bloomberg News] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketInvestorsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bidding wars occurred in 35 percent of North Fork home sales. (iStock)
    Bidding wars drive Long Island home prices to new highs
    Bidding wars drive Long Island home prices to new highs
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    (Bronzeville Lakefront)
    Chicago approves $4B redevelopment project
    Chicago approves $4B redevelopment project
    Sundae co-founders Josh Stech and Andrew Swain (Sundae via LinkedIn)
    Distressed-property startup Sundae raises $80M in Series C round
    Distressed-property startup Sundae raises $80M in Series C round
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    146-08 181st Street in Queens (Google Maps)
    Flooded, arrested, assaulted: A landlord’s horror story
    Flooded, arrested, assaulted: A landlord’s horror story
    The summer months tend to heat up the rental market but victims of rental scams lose the most money in the summer (iStock)
    As summer heats up, so do rental scams
    As summer heats up, so do rental scams
    Jared McClain of NCLA and Gov. Phil Murphy (Photos via iStock, NCLA, Getty)
    NJ tenants can pay rent with security deposits: court
    NJ tenants can pay rent with security deposits: court
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.