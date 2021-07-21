Open Menu

Locals: Put housing, not warehouses, on landfill site

Neighbors want dump site to remain zoned for residential, which town says its not a good idea

Tri-State /
Jul.July 23, 2021 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Neighbors of Brookhaven landfill fight rezoning for industrial use

(iStock)

Neighbors of a 130-acre landfill in Brookhaven Town are happy it is slated to close in late 2024. But they are upset that town officials aim to rezone it for industrial use, according to Newsday.

Some locals want the town-owned property to remain zoned for residential use, which Brookhaven officials see as not viable because it has been used for composting and other waste management functions.

Some said at a recent public hearing on the issue that they have had to deal with foul odors and noises associated with the landfill for years and shouldn’t have to deal with more industrial uses.

“Who has asked for warehouses in this area? No one has asked for it,” resident Abena Asare said. “What people want is a clean environment for their children and for the future.”

But the industrial property market is sizzling, thanks in part to Amazon’s push for more warehouse space. And marketing homes on top of a closed landfill — assuming their construction would even be permitted — could be problematic.

[Newsday] — Dennis Lynch

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Developmentindustrial marketlong islandsuffolk countyTristate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1 Swan Landing
5 Gatsby-esque homes fit for the Roaring 2020s
5 Gatsby-esque homes fit for the Roaring 2020s
Fires raging in the western United States are beginning to have a negative impact on lumber output. (Getty)
Raging wildfires threaten lumber market, home builders’ costs
Raging wildfires threaten lumber market, home builders’ costs
A rendering of 19 Hausman Street (M Development)
Nightmare darkens for largest Brooklyn condo project of 2019
Nightmare darkens for largest Brooklyn condo project of 2019
From left: a rendering of 286 Rider Avenue, Ben Harlev and Heritage Equity Partners' Toby Moskovits (Fischer Makooi Architect, Moskovits via Sasha Maslov, Ben Harlev via NadlanCityNY)
Lender tries to seize Toby Moskovits’ Bronx apartment project
Lender tries to seize Toby Moskovits’ Bronx apartment project
A rendering of 45 Park Place and Sharif El Gamal (SOMA, Getty)
45 Park Place mired in involuntary bankruptcy, foreclosure proceedings
45 Park Place mired in involuntary bankruptcy, foreclosure proceedings
Werwaiss Properties files plans for 240-unit building in LIC
Werwaiss Properties plans 37-story mixed-use tower in LIC
Werwaiss Properties plans 37-story mixed-use tower in LIC
Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.