Open Menu

NYC hotels getting busier, but still struggling

Room nights sold rose 3.7% from the week before; Lady Liberty visits up

New York /
Jul.July 23, 2021 11:07 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lexington Hotel at 511 Lexington Avenue (Google Maps)

Lexington Hotel at 511 Lexington Avenue (Google Maps)

The hotel industry is finally seeing some signs of life in New York City, with a 3.7 percent rise in rooms booked last week.

Hotels in the city sold 481,000 rooms last week, the most since the pandemic began. It was an increase of 17,000, or 3.7 percent, from the previous week, according to Bloomberg News.

Still, the publication noted around 100 hotels remain closed, CoStar has reported, and the market is in a depression. The occupancy rate in June was 63 percent for open hotels, but just 50 percent when accounting for closed ones. In the summers before the pandemic, it was closer to 90 percent.

Other signs suggest tourists are trickling back. In a press conference Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Statue of Liberty visits were up 22 percent from the last week of June, which he characterized as “skyrocketing.” He did not provide context by saying what the comparable increases were in past years.

Read more

Additionally, visits to the Museum of Modern Art doubled over two months and visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art increased by 65 percent over the last 11 weeks. Still, attendance at both museums is lagging behind pre-pandemic levels.

Demand for hotels is likely to increase in the coming weeks before declining again after Labor Day. Some hotels have kept a percentage of rooms closed because they are short-staffed.

Nevertheless, investors have been betting on New York City hotels with a series of purchases in recent months, typically at significant discounts to their previous value. This week, Andrew Farkas purchased the Lexington Hotel for $185 million. The Midtown hotel had sold for $333.7 million a decade ago. It is set to reopen next month.

[Bloomberg News] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill de BlasioCommercial Real EstateHotelstourism

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Illustration of Sam Zell of Equity Commonwealth (right) and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Monmouth Real Estate: We’ll sell to Zell, not Sternlicht
    Monmouth Real Estate: We’ll sell to Zell, not Sternlicht
    Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta (Getty)
    Instacart to build fulfillment centers near supermarkets
    Instacart to build fulfillment centers near supermarkets
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    A rendering of 19 Hausman Street (M Development)
    Nightmare darkens for largest Brooklyn condo project of 2019
    Nightmare darkens for largest Brooklyn condo project of 2019
    Andrew Farkas of Island Capital and 511 Lexington Avenue (Island Capital, Google Maps)
    Farkas buys Lexington Ave hotel for $185M
    Farkas buys Lexington Ave hotel for $185M
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and One Vanderbilt (Getty)
    SL Green asking record $322 psf at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green asking record $322 psf at One Vanderbilt
    Churchill Real Estate’s Justin Ehrlich and 945 Bergen Street (Formworks)
    Churchill plans bankruptcy sale of Nassau Brewery project in Crown Heights
    Churchill plans bankruptcy sale of Nassau Brewery project in Crown Heights
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.