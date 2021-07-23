Open Menu

Realtors no longer heart “love letters” to sellers

The seemingly harmless tactic could lead to fair housing violations, industry groups warn

National /
Jul.July 23, 2021 07:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Realtors no longer heart “love letters” to sellers

(iStock)

“Love letters” belong in the hands of a significant other, not a home seller, a growing number of realtors say.

Ohio Realtors president Seth Task is the latest to come out against the letters, a tactic traditionally used by potential home buyers as a means of forming a personal connection with sellers and gaining an edge on rival bidders.

Task told News 5 Cleveland that he no longer welcomes love letters and encourages fellow realtors to reject them as well.

In Northeast Ohio, approximately 25 percent of sellers’ agents have stopped accepting the letters amid growing concerns that they could enable discrimination.

In October, the National Association of Realtors began warning real estate agents that the letters were a “potential liability.”

The Fair Housing Act explicitly prohibits sellers from accepting or rejecting offers on the basis of protected characteristics such as race, religion or familial status. Because love letters can often reveal such personal information about buyers, NAR cautioned, accepting them could expose agents and their clients to fair housing violations.

While the use of love letters is falling out of favor in Ohio, there is no legislation banning them at this point. The same can’t be said for Oregon, which recently became the first state to outlaw the letters.

According to KGW8, House Bill 2550 — signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown in June — instructs agents to prevent direct communication between buyers and sellers, apart from a traditional offer.

Read more

[News 5 Cleveland] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketNAROhioOregonResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1 Swan Landing
    5 Gatsby-esque homes fit for the Roaring 2020s
    5 Gatsby-esque homes fit for the Roaring 2020s
    Bidding wars occurred in 35 percent of North Fork home sales. (iStock)
    Bidding wars drive Long Island home prices to new highs
    Bidding wars drive Long Island home prices to new highs
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Housing investors took advantage of a hot market, collectively purchasing the group’s most homes in a quarter since 2000. (iStock)
    Housing investors went on spending spree in second quarter
    Housing investors went on spending spree in second quarter
    (Bronzeville Lakefront)
    Chicago approves $4B redevelopment project
    Chicago approves $4B redevelopment project
    Sundae co-founders Josh Stech and Andrew Swain (Sundae via LinkedIn)
    Distressed-property startup Sundae raises $80M in Series C round
    Distressed-property startup Sundae raises $80M in Series C round
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    146-08 181st Street in Queens (Google Maps)
    Flooded, arrested, assaulted: A landlord’s horror story
    Flooded, arrested, assaulted: A landlord’s horror story
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.