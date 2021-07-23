One57 was once the crown jewel of Billionaires’ Row. The megatower commanded record sums after its launch in 2011, culminating in the $100 million sale of its penthouse to billionaire Michael Dell in 2014.

But new towers have sprouted up along the corridor since then, and One57 simply isn’t as popular as it was before. The latest evidence: the sale of one of its units for a $13 million loss.

Investor Robert Herjavec, known to a national audience for his appearances on Shark Tank, purchased an apartment from the building for $34.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The seller, a limited-liability company, purchased the apartment six years ago for $47.4 million.

Herjavec’s real estate agent claimed the discounted price was reflective of the buyer’s desire to close quickly, not the market, but the apartment was listed a year ago for $45 million, the Journal reported.

The 6,200-square-foot apartment, which spans a full floor, has four bedrooms and a private landing. It features Venetian plaster ceilings, herringbone Brazilian wood floors and a view of Central Park, which Herjavec noted as one of its draws in an email to the Journal.

This is not the first unit in the building to close at a significant loss. In January, one condo in the building sold for $16.75 million, a discount of over 50 percent from its previous purchase price in 2014.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner