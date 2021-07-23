Open Menu

Robert Herjavec buys One57 condo at $13M discount

Tumbling prices indicate the Billionaires’ Row megatower is losing some of its shine

New York /
Jul.July 23, 2021 11:47 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Robert Herjavec and One57 (Getty, Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia)

Robert Herjavec and One57 (Getty, Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia)

One57 was once the crown jewel of Billionaires’ Row. The megatower commanded record sums after its launch in 2011, culminating in the $100 million sale of its penthouse to billionaire Michael Dell in 2014.

But new towers have sprouted up along the corridor since then, and One57 simply isn’t as popular as it was before. The latest evidence: the sale of one of its units for a $13 million loss.

Investor Robert Herjavec, known to a national audience for his appearances on Shark Tank, purchased an apartment from the building for $34.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The seller, a limited-liability company, purchased the apartment six years ago for $47.4 million.

Herjavec’s real estate agent claimed the discounted price was reflective of the buyer’s desire to close quickly, not the market, but the apartment was listed a year ago for $45 million, the Journal reported.

The 6,200-square-foot apartment, which spans a full floor, has four bedrooms and a private landing. It features Venetian plaster ceilings, herringbone Brazilian wood floors and a view of Central Park, which Herjavec noted as one of its draws in an email to the Journal.

This is not the first unit in the building to close at a significant loss. In January, one condo in the building sold for $16.75 million, a discount of over 50 percent from its previous purchase price in 2014.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Billionaires Rowone57Residential Real EstateRobert Herjavecshark tank

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Realtors no longer heart “love letters” to sellers
    Realtors no longer ♡ “love letters” to sellers
    Realtors no longer ♡ “love letters” to sellers
    1 Swan Landing
    5 Gatsby-esque homes fit for the Roaring 2020s
    5 Gatsby-esque homes fit for the Roaring 2020s
    Bidding wars occurred in 35 percent of North Fork home sales. (iStock)
    Bidding wars drive Long Island home prices to new highs
    Bidding wars drive Long Island home prices to new highs
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Housing investors took advantage of a hot market, collectively purchasing the group’s most homes in a quarter since 2000. (iStock)
    Housing investors went on spending spree in second quarter
    Housing investors went on spending spree in second quarter
    (Bronzeville Lakefront)
    Chicago approves $4B redevelopment project
    Chicago approves $4B redevelopment project
    Sundae co-founders Josh Stech and Andrew Swain (Sundae via LinkedIn)
    Distressed-property startup Sundae raises $80M in Series C round
    Distressed-property startup Sundae raises $80M in Series C round
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    M&T Bank reports late-stage delinquent loans more than doubled in past year
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.