Open Menu

Taconic lands $125M refi for renovated Union Square office building

Ares, Criterion provided new debt for the 140k-sf, century-old landmarked property

New York /
Jul.July 23, 2021 04:45 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
817 Broadway and Taconic co-CEOs Charles Bendit and Paul Pariser (Taconic)

817 Broadway and Taconic co-CEOs Charles Bendit and Paul Pariser (Taconic)

Located catty-corner to the iconic Strand bookstore just south of Union Square, the 126-year-old office building at 817 Broadway has undergone a thorough renovation since Taconic Partners, Nuveen and Squire acquired it in 2016.

The landlords kicked off a new phase in their plans for the property this month, when Ares Commercial Real Estate and Criterion Real Estate Capital provided a $125 million refinancing for the 14-story, 140,000-square-foot building. The funds will provide capital for tenant fit-out work and leasing costs at the building and pay off a $102 million acquisition loan provided by Mesa West in 2016.

Criterion managing director Adam Falk

Criterion managing director Adam Falk (LinkedIn)

“817 Broadway is an important asset in our office portfolio,” said Chris Balestra, Taconic’s president and chief investment officer, in a statement. “This shows there is ample debt capital for this segment of the office market where we have seen the quickest recovery in leasing activity, post-pandemic.”

Ares provided $90 million in senior debt, which was recorded in city property records on Monday and first reported by PincusCo. Criterion provided the $35 million mezzanine piece.

Constructed in 1895, the building previously featured water-powered elevators and coal-fired boilers, which were removed in the recent renovation. Steel beams on the upper floors, as well as the limestone and terracotta facade, were kept intact.

Read more

In 2019, the building was named a city landmark along with six other nearby properties — including, controversially, the Strand.

Tenants at the building include private equity firm SDC Capital Partners, which signed a 9,980-square-foot lease for the entire 10th floor in 2019, and retail advertising firm Barrows, which took up a similarly-sized space on the third floor in 2020. Asking rents in the building start in the high-$90 range.

Taconic and Nuveen are frequent partners on New York City real estate projects. This March, they landed a $600 million recapitalization for 125 West End Avenue, an Upper West Side office building, which they are transforming into a life-sciences hub.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office marketReal Estate FinanceReal Estate LoansTaconic Partnersunion square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hybrid horizons: How 3 Manhattan office tenants are retooling the workplace
    Hybrid horizons: How 3 Manhattan office tenants are retooling the workplace
    Hybrid horizons: How 3 Manhattan office tenants are retooling the workplace
    Employees revolt against return-to-office edicts
    Employees revolt against return-to-office edicts
    Employees revolt against return-to-office edicts
    Lev Capital raises $30M Series A round
    Lev raises $30M Series A round
    Lev raises $30M Series A round
    Sovereign wealth funds are hunting for real estate
    Sovereign wealth funds are hunting for real estate
    Sovereign wealth funds are hunting for real estate
    Tavros Capital Partners' Nicholas Silvers and Dov Barnett with a rending 351 West 14th Street (Tavros, BKSK Architects)
    Tavros nabs refi on Meatpacking District properties it wants to redevelop
    Tavros nabs refi on Meatpacking District properties it wants to redevelop
    80 Pine Street and Rudin Management's Bill Rudin
    Rudin Management nabs $100M loan for 80 Pine
    Rudin Management nabs $100M loan for 80 Pine
    From left: Innovo Property Group CEO Andrew Chung with 1110 Oak Point Avenue, Blackstone’s Jon Gray with the  Skyview Mall and Joseph Moinian with 123 Linden Blvd (New York Expo Center, Innovo, The Moinian Group, Getty, Shops at Skyview)
    Blackstone’s $285M refi tops list of outer-borough loans in June
    Blackstone’s $285M refi tops list of outer-borough loans in June
    Clockwise from left: One Vanderbilt, 111 Wall Street, 520 and 524 Broadway (SL Green and Google Maps)
    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in June
    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in June
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.