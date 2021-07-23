Open Menu

Tao Group founder Marc Packer sues over “destroyed” Hamptons tennis court

Photos show a pile of rubble where Marc Packer's tennis court once stood

New York /
Jul.July 23, 2021 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
Marc Packer (Getty)

It’s been a tough year in the hospitality business, but one executive in the field has run into problems at his Hamptons home, too.

Real estate investor Marc Packer has served a tennis court installation firm with legal papers after it “literally destroyed” the court at his Water Mill home, according to the New York Post.

The Tao Group founder, whose Manhattan-based firm owns and operates restaurants and entertainment venues, claims in a lawsuit that he hired Deer Park–based Century Tennis to fix a crack in his tennis court. In the suit, he says the company signed a $62,000 contract for the work but delayed starting for several months.

Then in early July, he claims, the company “brought in heavy equipment and literally destroyed,” the court. Photos included with the complaint show a pile of rubble where the court once stood.

The suit alleges that Century Tennis then sent Packer a bill for $131,690. The construction equipment is allegedly still at the property.

Tao Group has establishments in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney and Singapore, according to its website.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch

